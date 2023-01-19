That '90s Show trends as That '70s Show reboot premieres on Netflix

That '90s Show trends as fans of the original feel huge nostalgia . Picture: Netflix

By Jenny Mensah

That '70s Show favourites Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Topher Grace and Laura Prepon have returned for the reboot.

That '90s Show trended this week after Netflix unleashed its reboot of the popular series That '70s Show.

TV fans were delighted to see the likes of Topher Grace and Laura Prepon return to play grown-up versions of Eric Forman and Donna Pinciotti as real-life couple Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis played married (and re-married) versions of Michael Kelso and Jackie Burkhart.

The show itself focuses on their kids as they descend on Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) and Red Forman's (Kurtwood Smith) basement for the summer and similar japes ensue.

Find out everything we know about That '90s show below and who else makes an appearance in the cast.

When is That '90s Show released?

Netflix announced that That '70s show would be set for a reboot, which would be set two decades later from the original. That '90s show is now available to watch on Netflix from Thursday 19th January 2023.

Who is cast in that 90s Show?

Topher Grace and Laura Prepon have returned as Eric Forman and Donna Pinciotti in That '90s Show alongside Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis as Michael Kelso and Jackie Burkhart, Wilmer Valderrama as Fez and of course Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp return as now-grandparents Red and Kitty Forman.

Callie Haverda plays Eric and Donna's daughter Leia, Mace Coronel plays Michael and Jackie's son Jay and they are joined by a young cast, which includes Ashley Aufderheide as Gwen Runk, Sam Morelos as Nikki, Maxwell Acee Donovan as Nate and Reyn Doi as Ozzie.

However, fans looking for a whole heap of nostalgia should note that That '90s Show focuses on the grandparents, the kids and their gang of friends. We won't be seeing the main cast from That '70s show in every episode.

Where will Hyde be in That '90s Show?

Steven Hyde, the much-loved character who was played by Daniel Peter Masterson, does not appear in That '90s Show.

How many episodes are in That '90s Show?

The first series of That '90s Show consists of 10 episodes, all of which you can stream now.

What are the reactions to That '90s Show?

See some of the responses so far...

i am a huge that 70s show fan and i just binge watched all 10 episodes of that 90s show, you have done it Justice and i absolutely enjoyed it 😀 i am going watch it again now and cannot wait for the next season!😀thankyou for starting 2023 with a BANG 😍😍 — LOSTPOD (@LostPodFiles) January 19, 2023

There's a LOT of love for Red out there.

Red has always been my favorite of that 70’s show. Thank you for all the great memories Kurt! — Doomed Space Marine (@D3sertHurrican3) January 19, 2023

And it looks like he felt the love before reboot even dropped!

And fans noticed that the new show referenced a memorable scene beautifully...

That '90s Show is available to watch now on Netflix.

