Watch Rocketman's Taron Egerton & Richard Madden's FULL Carpool Karaoke episode

26 March 2019, 14:06

The full episode featuring the British actors, who both star in the upcoming Elton John film, is now available to watch.

Taron Egerton and Richard Madden's Carpool Karaoke episode has been released.

The Rocketman star - who plays Elton John in the upcoming biopic - appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden recently, where his stint on the famous singing segment with his co-star Richard Madden was revealed.

A short clip of was shown of the episode where they drive around London, and now the full episode is available to watch now.

Watch the full trailer for Carpool Karaoke: The Series - Taron Egerton & Richard Madden - Apple TV App.

Watch the full episode now on Apple TV

Taron Egerton and Richard Madden dress up in tourist clothing in London in Carpool Karaoke: The Series
Taron Egerton and Richard Madden dress up in tourist clothing in London in Carpool Karaoke: The Series. Picture: YouTube/ The Late Late Show with James Corden

The full episode sees the British actors cover Elton John classics Rocketman and Bennie and the Jets, while larking about around the tourist hotspots of London.

Other tracks given the Carpool Karoke cover treatment by Egerton and Madden on the show include George Michael's Faith and Robert Palmer's Addicted To Love.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about the Rocketman film

Watch Taron Egerton sing Tiny Dancer with Elton John:

