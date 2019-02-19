VIDEO: Watch Taron Egerton sing Elton John's Tiny Dancer in Rocketman teaser

Hear the striking resemblance between Egerton's and Elton John's vocals on a new behind the scenes clip from the biopic.

A new teaser trailer from Rocketman has been unveiled, which sees Taron Egerton sing on of Elton John's most famous tracks.

In the 93 second clip, Egerton and the team behind the film discuss bringing Elton John's famous songs to life in the big screen.

Watch the video above, courtesy of Paramount Pictures.

Rocketman is set to be released in Summer 2019.

Taron Egerton plays Elton John in Rocketman behind the scenes teaser. Picture: YouTube/ Paramount Pictures

The biopic, which stars the Kingsman actor, will tell the story of the legend and his iconic songs.

The film is directed by Dexter Fletcher, and will also star Jamie Bell star as Elton John's songwriting partner Bernie Taupin.

Watch the first look trailer below:

Speaking to Radio X's Chris Moyles, Egerton revealed he was "desperate" to replace Tom Hardy as Elton John in the film.

The British actor previously sang his I'm Still Standing anthem for children's animated film Sing, but asked by Moyles if the 2016 animated movie was what landed him the role as Elton John, he revealed: "The role actually pre-dates that. The conversation started when we were filming Kingsman 2, which was early 2016 and at the time I think Tom Hardy was attached to do it...

"But he'd been attached for a long time and I start playing him at 17, 18 so they needed someone else and I just put my cards on the table and said I was desperate to do it, continued the Robin Hood star.

Find out more in our video:

The actor added: "They were up for it and I think when Elton heard the I'm Still Standing thing, that kind of sealed the deal."

