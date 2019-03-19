WATCH: Rocketman's Taron Egerton & Richard Madden do Carpool Karaoke

The British actors, who both feature in the upcoming Elton John film, will appear in an upcoming episode of Carpool Karaoke: The Series.

A sneak peek of Taron Egerton and Richard Madden in Carpool Karaoke: The Series has been shared.

The Rocketman star, who plays Elton John in the upcoming biopic, appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden where his stint on the famous singing segment with his co-star Richard Madden was revealed.

Watch the clip of the episode, where they drive around London and sing Elton John's Bennie And The Jets, courtesy of The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Rocketman's Taron Egerton and Richard Madden do Carpool Karaoke on The Late Late Show with James Corden. Picture: YouTube/ The Late Late Show with James Corden

We already know that Taron Egerton can sing, but now it seems his co-star Madden - who plays music manager John Reid - has some decent pipes too.

Fans can watch the episode on this Friday (19 March) on the Apple TV app.

Egerton also played James That Tune with fellow guest Adam Scott, which you can watch below:

Watch Taron Egerton sing Tiny Dancer with Elton John earlier this year: