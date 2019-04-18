Irvine Welsh leads tributes to T2 Trainspotting star Bradley Welsh who was shot dead in Edinburgh

T2 Trainspotting star Bradley Welsh has been shot dead in Edinburgh. Picture: Shutterstock

Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh has led the tributes to the man who starred as a gang boss in the 2017 sequel.

Tributes are pouring out for T2 Trainspotting star Bradley Walsh, who has been shot dead near his home in Edinburgh, Scotland.

As reported by the BBC, the 42-year-old who played gang boss My Doyle in the Trainspotting sequel, was killed in an incident in the city's Chester Street.

Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh was among the first to react to the tragic news, writing on Twitter: "Bradley John Welsh, my heart is broken. Goodbye my amazing and beautiful friend. Thanks for making me a better person and helping me to see the world in a kinder and wiser way."

Bradley John Welsh, my heart is broken. Goodbye my amazing and beautiful friend. Thanks for making me a better person and helping me to see the world in a kinder and wiser way. 💚 pic.twitter.com/3duKqBxvxO — Irvine Welsh (@IrvineWelsh) April 18, 2019

Other than starring alongside Ewan McGregor, Jonny Lee Miller, Ewen Bremmer and Robert Carlyle in the 2017 Trainspotting sequel Welsh also featured in an episode of Danny Dyers Deadliest Men in 2008.

Bradley Welsh was also a prominent member of his community, owning his own boxing gym in the Edinburgh area of Holyrood, where he endeavoured to keep young people away from crime through various charity projects.

According to NME, Police Scotland said: "His death is being treated as suspicious and inquiries are continuing. Officers will continue to provide a high-visibility presence in the area to engage with the public, offer reassurance and gather information that can assist with this investigation.

"Anyone who believes they have any relevant information should contact police immediately."