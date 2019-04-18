Irvine Welsh leads tributes to T2 Trainspotting star Bradley Welsh who was shot dead in Edinburgh

18 April 2019, 11:59 | Updated: 18 April 2019, 12:14

T2 Trainspotting star Bradley Welsh has been shot dead in Edinburgh
T2 Trainspotting star Bradley Welsh has been shot dead in Edinburgh. Picture: Shutterstock

Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh has led the tributes to the man who starred as a gang boss in the 2017 sequel.

Tributes are pouring out for T2 Trainspotting star Bradley Walsh, who has been shot dead near his home in Edinburgh, Scotland.

As reported by the BBC, the 42-year-old who played gang boss My Doyle in the Trainspotting sequel, was killed in an incident in the city's Chester Street.

Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh was among the first to react to the tragic news, writing on Twitter: "Bradley John Welsh, my heart is broken. Goodbye my amazing and beautiful friend. Thanks for making me a better person and helping me to see the world in a kinder and wiser way."

See his post here:

Other than starring alongside Ewan McGregor, Jonny Lee Miller, Ewen Bremmer and Robert Carlyle in the 2017 Trainspotting sequel Welsh also featured in an episode of Danny Dyers Deadliest Men in 2008.

Bradley Welsh was also a prominent member of his community, owning his own boxing gym in the Edinburgh area of Holyrood, where he endeavoured to keep young people away from crime through various charity projects.

T2 Trainspotting star Bradley Welsh shot dead near his home in Edinburgh
T2 Trainspotting star Bradley Welsh shot dead near his home in Edinburgh. Picture: Shutterstock

According to NME, Police Scotland said: "His death is being treated as suspicious and inquiries are continuing. Officers will continue to provide a high-visibility presence in the area to engage with the public, offer reassurance and gather information that can assist with this investigation.

"Anyone who believes they have any relevant information should contact police immediately."

More Film & TV News

See more More Film & TV News

Chris Moyles interviews Scarlett Johansson and Paul Rudd

VIDEO: Chris Moyles meets Avengers' Scarlett Johansson & Paul Rudd!

The Chris Moyles Show

Rami Malek in the Bohemian Rhapsody Trailer

This is how much the Bohemian Rhapsody film has made so far...

Queen

Game of Thrones' Kit Harington initially thought show was 'crock of s***'

Avengers: Endgame directors urge fans not to give away spoilers after footage leaks

Elton John biopic Rocketman will premiere at Cannes Film Festival

Latest On Radio X

Kelly Jones talks to Johnny Vaughan about his solo tour and Stereophonics' new album

VIDEO: Kelly Jones talks Stereophonics' new album release & track title

Stereophonics

The Smiths in 1985

QUIZ: Do you know the words to There Is A Light That Never Goes Out by The Smiths?

Quizzes

Michael Eavis at Glastonbury Festival 2017

Glastonbury Festival 2019: There's still a way to get free tickets...

Glastonbury Festival

Reef frontman Gary Stringer in 1995

Glastonbury Festival 2019: Full line-ups & posters by area so far

Glastonbury Festival

The Killers' Brandon Flowers on stage in 2017

"Progress abounds": The Killers tease new material

The Killers

An aerial photo of Glastonbury festival

Glastonbury share map for 2019 festival showing new areas