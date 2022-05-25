Stranger Things recap seasons 1-3: Everything you need to know

25 May 2022, 16:46 | Updated: 25 May 2022, 17:04

Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven in Stranger Things series 1-3
Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven in Stranger Things series 1-3. Picture: Netflix

By Jenny Mensah

As the hit series returns for the first volume of its fourth season this week, the cast take us back through what has happened over the three previous seasons.

Stranger Things season 4 Volume 1 is almost here and it's set to be bigger and better than ever before.

The hit series, starring Millie Bobby Brown and Finn Wolfhard, released its final trailer this week and alongside it came a recap on everything that's gone before.

Not only can you choose to watch mini roundups on seasons 1-3, but you can also hear it from the horses mouth... in other words you can watch the much-loved actors of the sci-fi series tell you what happened themselves.

So what happned in Stranger things seasons 1-3? Get the recap here and find out what else you need to know below.

*** SPOILER ALERT! THIS ARTICLE CONTAINS SPOILERS ABOUT STRANGER THINGS SEASON 1-3***

Watch the full recap video featuring the cast of stranger things, courtesy of Netflix below:

Luckily , showrunners have also broken down what's happened at the end of each season individually. Get a deep dive of what took place in Hawkins on seasons one, two and three.

Stranger Things season 1 recap:

Remind yourself of what happened in Stranger Things season 1 with this recap montage:

Stranger Things season 2 recap:

Remind yourself of what happened in Stranger Things season 2 with this recap montage:

Stranger Things season 3 recap:

Remind yourself of what happened in Stranger Things season 3 with this recap montage:

When is Stranger Things season 4 out on Netflix?

Stranger Things season 4 Vol. will be released on Netflix on 27th May 2022. Vol. 2 will follow on 1st July.

Stranger Things 4 will be released in two volumes
Stranger Things 4 will be released in two volumes. Picture: Netflix

Will there be a Stranger Things season 5?

Yes. There is going to be a Stranger Things season 5, but it has been confirmed that it will be the last.

Watch the final trailer for Stranger Things season 4, Volume 1:

