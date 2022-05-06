Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: Reviews, reactions and credit scene explained

The second Instalment of the Marvel film starring Benedict Cumberbatch is here. Find out if what the reviews are and if people think it's worth a watch.

The Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has premiered this Friday (6th May) and it's already one of the most talked about releases this week.

The reviews are in for the film, which stars Benedict Cumberbatch in the titular character, and it's left Marvel fans with as many questions as answers.

As audiences prepare to watch the second instalment over the weekend, we share some of the early reviews and reactions, and reveal who is in that end credit scene.

Find out everything we know so far...

WARNING: THIS ARTICLE CONTAINS SPOILERS

Benedict Cumberbatch in Dr Strange. Picture: Marvel Studios

Is Doctor Strange 2 good?

Reviews of The Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness are quite mixed so far. The Independent alls it a "total mess" Digital Spy says the pacing "relentless" and says while thee is barely any mystery the film at least tries to do something different. Rotten Tomatoes is far more positive, giving it 77% on the Tomatometer while an audience score gave it an 89%.

WARNING: THIS SECTION OF THE ARTICLE CONTAINS SPOILERS:

Who's in the end credit of Doctor Strange?

The mid end-credit scene features Charlize Theron though it doesn't reveal who she is. Theron plays is Clea, who in the comic books is a love interest of Dr. Strange and even ends up marrying him. However, we don't know how faithfully hey'll follow this storyline for Cleo and Dr. Strange in the film franchise.

Doctor Strange 2 is in cinemas now. Picture: Marvel Studios

Dr Strange: What do the fans say?

So far, the fans are quite mixed but we'd expect many more reactions in the coming days.

One thing they seem to be able to agree on is the performance of Wanda star Elizabeth Olsen and a fan went as far to argue she "carried the movie".

Clearly, some were less than impressed with the rest of the film, calling it "Dr. Strange In The Multiverse Of Blandness"

Another fan called it "a little underwhelming".

However, Mark disagreed, writing: "Yeah I’m gonna need you to chill #Marvel what was THAT??

"#DrStrange was outstanding".

The Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is in cinemas now.

