Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: Reviews, reactions and credit scene explained

6 May 2022, 12:30 | Updated: 6 May 2022, 12:39

The second Instalment of the Marvel film starring Benedict Cumberbatch is here. Find out if what the reviews are and if people think it's worth a watch.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has premiered this Friday (6th May) and it's already one of the most talked about releases this week.

The reviews are in for the film, which stars Benedict Cumberbatch in the titular character, and it's left Marvel fans with as many questions as answers.

As audiences prepare to watch the second instalment over the weekend, we share some of the early reviews and reactions, and reveal who is in that end credit scene.

Find out everything we know so far...

WARNING: THIS ARTICLE CONTAINS SPOILERS

READ MORE - Zara Phythian: Who is the Doctor Strange star accused of sex offences?

Benedict Cumberbatch in Dr Strange
Benedict Cumberbatch in Dr Strange. Picture: Marvel Studios

Is Doctor Strange 2 good?

Reviews of The Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness are quite mixed so far. The Independent alls it a "total mess" Digital Spy says the pacing "relentless" and says while thee is barely any mystery the film at least tries to do something different. Rotten Tomatoes is far more positive, giving it 77% on the Tomatometer while an audience score gave it an 89%.

WARNING: THIS SECTION OF THE ARTICLE CONTAINS SPOILERS:

Who's in the end credit of Doctor Strange?

The mid end-credit scene features Charlize Theron though it doesn't reveal who she is. Theron plays is Clea, who in the comic books is a love interest of Dr. Strange and even ends up marrying him. However, we don't know how faithfully hey'll follow this storyline for Cleo and Dr. Strange in the film franchise.

Doctor Strange 2 is in cinemas now
Doctor Strange 2 is in cinemas now. Picture: Marvel Studios

Dr Strange: What do the fans say?

So far, the fans are quite mixed but we'd expect many more reactions in the coming days.

One thing they seem to be able to agree on is the performance of Wanda star Elizabeth Olsen and a fan went as far to argue she "carried the movie".

Clearly, some were less than impressed with the rest of the film, calling it "Dr. Strange In The Multiverse Of Blandness"

Another fan called it "a little underwhelming".

However, Mark disagreed, writing: "Yeah I’m gonna need you to chill #Marvel what was THAT??

"#DrStrange was outstanding".

The Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is in cinemas now.

READ MORE - Ozark ending explained: Part 2 fan theories revealed and your questions answered

More Film & TV News

See more More Film & TV News

Dave Chappelle: Man accused of on-stage attack will not face felony charges

May 4th is celebrated every year by Star Wars fans

May the 4th be with you: What is Star Wars Day and how did it start?

Dave Chappelle attacked on stage during stand-up Netflix show at the Hollywood Bowl in LA

TRENDING ON RADIO X

Radio X Best Of British with Greggs returns on Easter Monday

Radio X Best Of British with Greggs - Listen back here

Radio X Best Of British with Greggs live playlist

Radio X Best Of British with Greggs - see the full Top 100

Sam Fender has triumphed in this year's Best Of British vote

Sam Fender's Seventeen Going Under named Radio X Best Of British with Greggs

David Bowie, photographed by Masayoshi Sukita for the cover of "Heroes"

Was David Bowie's "Heroes" really based on a true story?

Listen to Radio X on Global Player: Podcasts, Live Playlists and more!

Bob Odenkirk in Better Call Saul

Better Call Saul season 6: Release date, trailer and everything we know so far