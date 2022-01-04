Watch the epic trailer for Peaky Blinders season 6

By Jenny Mensah

The hit BBC drama, starring Cillian Murphy, is set to return for a sixth and final season. Watch its first trailer here.

The trailer for the sixth season of Peaky Blinders was released and it looks like it's going to be every bit as nail-biting as the last.

The hit Brummie gangster drama - which sees Cillian Murphy return as Tommy Shelby - will see more blood shed in what is no doubt set to be a dramatic final outing for the series.

But when is Peaky Blinders 6 out and what can we expect from it?

Watch the first trailer for Peaky Blinders above and find out what we know so far about the series, including when it's released and who returns in the cast.

Peaky Blinders season 6 trailer released. Picture: YouTube/BCC

When is Peaky Blinders season 6 out?

There's no official release date for Peaky Blinders 6 yet, but so far it's been teased for early 2022.

Is there a trailer for Peaky Blinders 6?

Yes , watch the BBC's first trailer here:

Will there be a Peaky Blinders season 7?

No. The sixth season of Peaky Blinders will be its last.

Cillian Murphy returns as Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders 6. Picture: BBC/ Peaky Blinders

Who is in the cast of Peaky Blinders season 6?

Cillian Murphy of course returns as starring character Tommy Shelby and Paul Anderson returns as his brother Arthur. Also set for a return are the likes of Tom Hardy, Anna Taylor-Joy and Sophie Rundle. Stephen Graham also appears in the trailer, which means he's set to join the cast in season 6.

What can we expect from Peaky Blinders 6?

The sixth season is being teased by BBC as explosive and dramatic with "one last deal to be done". The trailer suggests we're set to see Tommy continue his political life as a labour leader, amid the back drop of Nazism. Elsewhere it looks like old bets need to be settled, with the appearance of Tom Hardy's character Alfie Solomons in the trailer.

So far, there is no news on how the absence of Helen McCroy's character Polly, after she sadly passed away in April last year.

As Deadline reports, creator and writer Steven Knight previously said of the sixth season, “Peaky is back and with a bang. After the enforced production delay due to the Covid pandemic, we find the family in extreme jeopardy and the stakes have never been higher. We believe this will be the best series of all and are sure that our amazing fans will love it. While the TV series will be coming to an end, the story will continue in another form.”

Does this mean we're set for a spin off or even a feature film?