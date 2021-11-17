Spider-Man: No Way Home - Trailer, release date, cast and plot

By Jenny Mensah

The trailer for the next in the Spider-Man film franchise has been revealed. Find out when film is set for release and what to expect from it.

The official trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home was revealed this week and it's got fans of the Marvel franchise very excited.

The superhero movie, which stars Tom Holland as the titular character will return to the big screen this year and it's rumoured to have plenty of surprises in store.

Watch the latest trailer for the superhero movie above and find out everything we know about the film, including when it's released, who stars in it and what to expect.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set for release in cinemas next month. Picture: Marvel

When is Spider-Man: No Way Home released?

The film is released exclusively at cinemas on 15 December 2021.

Alfred Molina will return as Dr. Octopus for Spider-Man: No Way Home. Picture: YouTube/Marvel

Who stars alongside Tom Holland and Zendaya in Spider-Man: No Way Home?

The film stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange and the likes of Jon Favreau and Jacob Batalon with Marisa Tomei. We'll also see the return of some of the franchise's most beloved villains such as Willem Dafoe as the Green Goblin, Alfred Molina as Dt. Otto Octopus and Jamie Foxx as Electro.

What is Spider-Man: No Way Home about?

A synopsis reads: "For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighbourhood hero's identity is revealed, bringing his Super Hero responsibilities into conflict with his normal life and putting those he cares about most at risk. When he enlists Doctor Strange’s help to restore his secret, the spell tears a hole in their world, releasing the most powerful villains who’ve ever fought a Spider-Man in any universe. Now, Peter will have to overcome his greatest challenge yet, which will not only forever alter his own future but the future of the Multiverse."

Will Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire return for Spider-Man: No Way Home?

Due to the nature of the film's time and world-bending plot, there are rumours that previous Peter Parkers Toby Maguire and Andrew Garfield may make an appearance. However, they haven't featured in any trailers yet.

