The Batman: Release date, trailers, cast, plot & more

By Radio X

The main trailer for the superhero film, starring Robert Pattinson, has been released. Find out what we know about the film so far and when it's released.

The Batman has released its first official trailer, which sees Robert Pattinson star as the caped crusader.

Set in Gotham City, the new film sees Batman survive explosions, car chases and violent fight scenes as he uncovers corruption and struggles with where his public persona as Bruce Wayne ends and secret life as Batman begins.

After facing some production setbacks due to the coronavirus pandemic, the film is now set for a Spring 2022 release.

Watch the trailer here and read on for all you need to know about the film.

Robert Pattinson stars in The Batman as Bruce Wayne . Picture: YouTube/Warner Bros. Publicity UK

When is The Batman released?

The Batman is currently set for release in theatres on March 4, 2022. The film was originally planned for June 2021 but hgad to be pushed back due to setbacks from the pandemic.

What is the plot of The Batman?

The Batman is set in the hero's second year of fighting crime, where the superhero uncovers corruption in Gotham City all while fighting off a serial killer known as the Riddler. Robert Pattinson stars as a 30-year-old Bruce Wayne, a billionaire socialite early in his crime fighting career who struggles to separate his public life as Wayne and his superhero persona as Batman.

Zoe Kravitz stars in The Batman as Catwoman. Picture: YouTube/Warner Bros. Publicity UK

Who stars in The Batman alongside Robert Pattinson?

Robert Pattinson takes the leading role in the film, but he appears alongside a star-studded cast. Notably, Zoë Kravitz stars as Catwoman/Selina Kyle in the film, reprising her role from The Lego Batman Movie where she lent her voice as the character. The film also stars Paul Dano as villain Riddler and Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, Batman’s ally in the Gotham police department.

Who directed The Batman?

The Batman is directed by Matt Reeves, who’s best known for directing Cloverfield (2008), Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014) and War for the Planet of the Apes (2017). The film had originally been tipped to be directed by Ben Affleck, but Reeves later took over, deciding to re-work the story and focus on a younger Batman earlier in his vigilante career.