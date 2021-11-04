Spencer starring Kristen Stewart: How to watch the new Princess Diana film

Kristen Stewart stars in Spencer. Picture: STX Films

The film about the Princess of Wales, starring Kristen Stewart, is about to be released. Find out when it comes out, how to watch it and what to expect.

There have been various films about Princess Diana and the Royals over the years, but perhaps none quite as anticipated as Kristen Stewart in upcoming film Spencer.

The actor will play the people’s princess in the new biopic from Chilean director Pablo Larraín, which focuses on a few days in the life of one of the most influential royals of modern times.

Spencer has been hit by various delays due to pandemic lockdowns and making the film hasn’t been straight-forward, with producer Paul Webster labelling the film “the hardest thing I’ve ever done.”

Thankfully, the film is almost here, but exactly when will you be able to see it and what can you expect? Read on for all you need to know about the upcoming Princess Diana biopic Spencer.

Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana in Spencer. Picture: STX Films

When is Spencer released?

Spencer will be released in the UK and Ireland on 5th November, following its UK premiere at the BFI London Film Festival in October. The film previously debuted at the Venice International Film Festival in September.

How can I watch Spencer?

At the moment, Spencer is available in cinemas only.

What is Spencer about?

The film focuses on three days of the Christmas holidays spent at the Queen’s Sandringham Estate, when Princess Diana decides to divorce her husband, Prince Charles.

As the film’s director Pablo Larraín explained to Deadline: “I’ve always been intrigued and fascinated by the Royal Family and how things are in that culture, which we don’t have where I come from.”

He continued: “It’s about finding herself, about understanding that possibly the most important thing for her is to be well, and to be with herself and by herself. That’s why the movie is called Spencer, which is the family name she had before she met Charles.”

Who’s in the cast of Spencer with Kristen Stewart?

Alongside Kristen Stewart playing the titular role of Princess Diana, Poldark star Jack Farthing will play Prince Charles, while Sew Torn actor Thomas Douglas will be portraying Diana’s father John Spencer and German model and actress Olga Hellsing will make her film debut as Sarah Ferguson. Tatort’s Niklas Kohrt will be depicting Prince Andrew, while Torchwood actress Amy Manson is listed as playing Anne Boleyn.

Speaking about preparing for the role, Kristen Stewart said: “In terms of research, I’ve gotten through two and a half biographies, and I’m finishing all the material before I actually go make the movie,” Stewart said. “It’s one of the saddest stories to exist ever, and I don’t want to just play Diana—I want to know her implicitly. I haven’t been this excited about playing a part, by the way, in so long.”

Where was Spencer filmed?

As the real-life Royals presumably didn’t want to give up their properties for filming, production on Spencer began in January 2021 in Germany, with Friedrichshof Palace standing in for Sandringham, before moving to the UK for the final stretch of filming in March.

