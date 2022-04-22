Simon Bird talks the chance of an Inbetweeners 3 movie

The cast of Inbetweeners and Simon Bird inset. Picture: 1. Brendon Thorne/Getty Images 2. Fiona Goodall/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The star, who played Will McKenzie in the hit coming-of-age sitcom, has ruled out ever making another Inbetweeners series, but joked that "anything is possible" when it comes to a movie.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Simon Bird has maintained that the cast of Inbetweeners wouldn't return for another series, but has joked they'd probably do a third movie on Netflix.

The Inbetweeners TV series aired from 2008- 2010 and was followed by films The Inbetweeners Movie and The Inbetweeners 2 in 2011 and 2014.

While it's been well-documented that the cast don't want to revive the series, which would see them play older versions of themselves, Bird has hinted that "anything is possible".

Asked if he'd consider "more Inbetweeners" but instead returning as an "embarrassing parent," he told The Guardian: "It’s a hard no, I’m afraid. It just wouldn’t be the show people want or remember. Much better to leave it as a happy memory.

"Cut to us all doing a third film for Netflix next year … Anything’s possible."

He added: "Honestly, you can’t trust a single word I’ve said in this interview. It’s all filler, no killer."

READ MORE: Simon Bird reveals why Inbetweeners reunion will "never" happen

Bird's comments come after James Buckley, who played Jay Cartwright in the hit E4 show revealed there wasn't "enough money in the world" to make him to play the character again.

Asked by Radio X's Chris Moyles if would he would reprise his role, he replied: "No, I don't wanna go near it anymore. Not because I don't think I would have an amazing time doing it, because I know I would... I love the boys, I love the writers."

"Doing The Inbetweeners was the best job in the world," he went on. "All we did was muck around all day long and they filmed us doing it, and at the end of the day, we might have had an episode or a TV, you know, or a film or something.

"It was the best job in the world. But it might - you know, as I'm getting older - it's looking like it might be the only thing that I do professionally that is universally loved.

"There's not enough money in the world for me to spoil that."

READ MORE - The Inbetweeners' James Buckley: "There's not enough money in the world" to play Jay again