The Inbetweeners' James Buckley: "There's not enough money in the world" to play Jay again

By Jenny Mensah

The Inbetweeners star, who played Jay Cartwright in the sitcom, told Chris Moyles why he didn't want to "spoil" the show by reviving his role.

James Buckley never wants to play Jay Cartwright from The Inbetweeners because he doesn't want to "spoil" the character.

The 34-year-old actor starred as the much-loved teenager in the coming of age sitcom, alongside co-stars Simon Bird (Will Mckenzie) Joe Thomas (Simon Cooper), and Blake Harrison (Neil Sutherland).

Asked by Radio X's Chris Moyles if would he would reprise his role, he replied: "No, I don't wanna go near it anymore. Not because I don't think I would have an amazing time doing it, because I know I would... I love the boys, I love the writers."

"Doing The Inbetweeners was the best job in the world," he went on. "All we did was muck around all day long and they filmed us doing it, and at the end of the day, we might have had an episode or a TV, you know, or a film or something.

"It was the best job in the world. But it might - you know, as I'm getting older - it's looking like it might be the only thing that I do professionally that is universally loved.

"There's not enough money in the world for me to spoil that."

James Buckley would never reprise his role as Jay Cartwright in The Inbetweeners. Picture: Radio X/Tim Whitby/Getty Images

