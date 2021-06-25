Sex Education season 3: Netflix release date, cast, trailer and plot details revealed

The hit Netflix series, which stars the like of Gillian Anderson, Asa Butterfield and Emma Mackey, is set to return to our screens this year. Find out everything we know about the show so far.

Sex Education was an instant cult hit when it was first released on Netflix in 2019.

The Laura Nunn created British comedy-drama - which stars Asa Butterfield as insecure teenager Otis, Gillian Anderson as his sex therapist mother Dr. Jean Milburn and Emma Mackay as troubled teen Maeve Wiley - took the streaming platform by storm and has had a loyal following ever since.

There was a teaser suggesting a third season of the show was on its way, but this week saw it confirmed with an official release date.

Find out when you can expect from Sex Education season 3 and what we know so far.

Sex Education 3's Netflix release date has been revealed. Picture: Sam Taylor/Netflix

When is Sex Education season 3 out?

Sex Education season 3 will be released on Netflix on 17 September 2021.

Who will return in the cast?

Sex Education season 3 will see the return of Asa Butterfield as Otis Milburn, Gillian Anderson as Dr. Jean Milburn, Ncuti Gatwa as Eric Effiong, Emma Mackey as Maeve Wiley, Connor Swindells as Adam Groff, Kedar Williams-Stirling as Jackson Marchetti, Aimee Lou Wood as Aimee Gibbs, Tanya Reynolds as Lily Iglehart, Chinenye Ezedu as Viv Odesanya, Patricia Allison as Ola Nyman, Alistair Petrie as Michael Groff and more.

The new headteacher Hope is played by Girls actress Jemima Kirke. Also joining the cast is Jason Isaacs as Peter Groff (Mr. Groff’s more successful older brother) Dua Saleh as Cal, a non-binary student at Moordale, and Indra Ové, who plays Elsie’s foster mum Anna.

What can you expect from Sex Education season 3?

As reported on Variety, season 3 will see Otis begin to have casual sex as Eric and Adam go official. Meanwhile Otis' mum Jean is preparing to have a baby, Aimee discovers feminism, Jackson gets a crush and new headteacher Hope tries to improve Moordale's standing.

How did Sex Education season 2 end?

Otis learns of his mum's relationship with his girlfriend Ola's dad.

Maeve's former drug addict mother comes back into her life. After a relapse, Maeve calls the social services on her mum in order to protect her half-sister, after finding drugs in their caravan. Her mother eventually leaves and vows never to forgive her.

Eric finds love with new French student Rahim, but he is still drawn back to his former bully Adam, who makes a huge declaration to him in the school musical.

Jackson harms himself to avoid swimming training. He's forced to form an unlikely friendship with Viv to bring up his grades now he's no longer able to swim. He decides to try out for the school musical and gets the lead part with Viv's help.

Otis has a new found obsession with masturbation, he gets dumped by Ola, gets drunk at his house party, insults both his ex Ola and Maeve and loses his virginity to Ruby.

Otis sends Maeve an emotional voicemail confessing his love for her, but it gets deleted by her new friend Issac while she pops out to the shops.

