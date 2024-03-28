Scoop Netflix release date, trailer, cast & what to expect

Scoop is soon to be released on Netflix. Picture: Netflix

By Jenny Mensah

Find out everything we know about the upcoming series, which gives an account of the infamous Prince Andrew Newsnight interview.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Scoop is soon to land on Netflix screens and there's already plenty of buzz about it.

Based on the memoir by Sam McAlister, Scoop tells the story of the infamous Prince Andrew Newsnight interview about his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, delving into the work that took place behind the scenes in order to secure the bombshell interview and its cataclysmic repercussions.

Get the full scoop on Scoop below, including when it's released, who stars in the film and what you can expect it to cover.

When is Scoop released?

Scoop is released on Netflix on 5th April 2024 from 8am local time.

Is there a trailer for Scoop?

Yes, the first look trailer landed earlier this month, giving us a taste of what to expect from the sensational film. Watch the offical trailer for Scoop below:

Watch the official trailer for Scoop

Who stars in Netflix's Scoop?

The Netflix drama sees Gillian Anderson play former Newsnight presenter Emily Maitlis, while Rufus Sewell plays the role of Prince Andrew and Billie Piper plays Newsnight interview booker Sam McAlister. They're joined by the likes of Keeley Hawes, Connor Swindells, Romola Garai and more.

See the fullcast list for Scoop on Netflix:

Gillian Anderson as Emily Maitlis

Rufus Sewell as Prince Andrew

Billie Piper as Sam McAlister

Keeley Hawes as Amanda Thirsk

Connor Swindells as Jae Donnelly

Romola Garai as Esme Wren

Charity Wakefield as Princess Beatrice

Lia Williams as Fran Unsworth

Theresa Godly as BBC US News Reporter

Scoop is release on Netflix on 5th April 2024. Picture: Netflix

What will Scoop be about?

Based on the memoir of Newsnight interview booker Sam McAlister, Scoop explores how the BBC were able to obtain an exclusive interview with the Duke of York about his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

It will capture the headlines of the time and set the stage for what was to become one of the most talked about moments in television history. It will show the acts that led to Prince Andrew's downfall, what happened during the bombshell interview itself and the massive fallout that occurred as as result.

A press release explains: "Inspired by real events, SCOOP is the inside account of the tenacious journalism that landed an earthshattering interview - Prince Andrew's infamous BBC Newsnight appearance. From the tension of producer Sam McAlister’s high stakes negotiations with Buckingham Palace, all the way to Emily Maitlis’ jaw dropping, forensic showdown with the Prince, SCOOP takes us inside the story, with the women who would stop at nothing to get it. To get an interview this big, you have to be bold."

Gillian Anderson attends world premiere of Scoop

According to reports, Sewell, who plays Prince Andrew, was in makeup for three hours every day before filming and Anderson closely studied Maitlis' TV interviews to capture her mannerisms.

Billie Piper also told The Chris Moyles Show how she wore an £11,000 wig for her role as Sam McAlister.