Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney star in Welcome to Wrexham trailer

By Jenny Mensah

The US actors are set to release a docuseries about the Welsh football club following their takeover earlier this year.

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have starred in a teaser for a new documentary, Welcome To Wrexham.

The Deadpool star and It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia actor shocked the football world last year when they revealed they’d bought Wrexham Football Club in Wales and they’ve finally met in person for a new trailer.

In the FX documentary, the pair are set to celebrate the North Wales working class town and its football club, while chronicling their takeover.

Not one to shy away from their day jobs for too long, the pair use their actings skills to send themselves up with the help of an uncharacteristically sardonic Welsh translator called Maxine.

Watch the trailer above and find out everything we know about the show including when it's released, what to expect from it and how you can watch it in the UK, plus more about the US actors.

READ MORE: Ryan Reynolds shares Match ad campaign where Satan falls in love with 2020

So happy to be part of #WelcometoWrexham on @FXnetworks with @RMcElhenney. He’s everything you’d want in a Co-Chairman but, for the record, he is only ‘mostly' sunny. pic.twitter.com/SD0ak6FCrG — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) May 18, 2021

When is Welcome To Wrexham released?

A release date for Welcome To Wrexham is yet to be confirmed.

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney star in FX's Welcome To Wrexham trailer. Picture: YouTube/FX

What will Welcome To Wrexham be about?

Nick Grad, President, Original Programming at FX Entertainment, said: "Rob McElhenney has been an all star on Team FX for years and now has partnered with the formidable Ryan Reynolds to bring glory to the ‘Red Dragons’ in the docuseries, Welcome to Wrexham.”

He added: "Rob and Ryan will take fans inside the sport as never before, pairing their genuine love for the game with the welcome challenge of building on the heritage of this club."

According to reports, the docuseries is already confirmed for two series.

Wrexham have said: "From Hollywood to Wales, the pitch to the changing room, the front office to the pub, Welcome to Wrexham will track Rob and Ryan’s crash course in football club ownership and the inextricably connected fates of a team and a town counting on two actors to bring some much-needed hope and change."

How can I watch Welcome to Wrexham in the UK?

So far, the docuseries has only been announced on FX and a UK broadcaster is yet to be confirmed.

READ MORE: The biggest film releases of 2021