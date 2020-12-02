Ryan Reynolds shares Match advert where Satan falls in love with 2020 to Taylor Swift's Love Story

The hilarious new campaign, which features Taylor Swift's Love Story sees the dating website bring together the Devil and the hellish year.

Ryan Reynolds has shared his latest work for match.com and it's trending for more reasons than one.

The ad campaign for the dating brand was made by the Deadpool star's Maximum Fun company and sees Satan falling madly in love with 2020.

The advert begins with the dark lord matching on the app with a lovely woman, who we soon find out when they come to meet is 2020. Let the 2020 lols begin as the pair feed each other chillies in empty stadiums, take photos by a burning dumpster and steal toilet roll.

Taking to Twitter the actor and funny man wrote: "A match made in hell is still a @match. Latest work @MaximumEffort #2020LoveStory".

Watch the advert above.

Ryan Reynolds shares match.com ad where devil falls in love with 2020 to Taylor Swift's Love Story. Picture: 1. Han Myung-Gu/WireImage/Getty 2. Twitter/Match.com

The advert also trended because it features a re-recorded version of Taylor Swift's 2008 single Love Story.

Revealing the about his thinking behind the humorous ad, Reynolds explained: "Match is responsible for bringing millions of people together and even in this dumpster fire of a year, people somehow found love on Match. We just imagined what a ‘2020 match’ would look like and this video was the natural, slightly warped result. Also this stuff gives me something to think about during the board meetings".

It's not the first time Ryan Reynold has hit the headlines of late.

Recently it was announced that the actor and Rob McElhenney were set to become owners of the struggling Wrexham football club.

Both Hollywood stars shocked fans on both sides of the pond posted when they posted about Wrexham on social media, making clear that they were 100% serious about the takeover.

"This is the third-oldest club on the planet and we don't see why it can't have a global appeal," said Reynolds. "We want Wrexham to be a global force."