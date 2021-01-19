The biggest film releases of 2021

What movies are we looking forward to seeing in 2021? From Bond to Ghostbusters, here are the must-see films of the year!

Coming 2 America Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall return for a long-awaited sequel to the 1988 comedy, in which Prince Akeem Joffer discovers he has a son in the US and sets out to find him. Released: 5 March 2021 on Amazon Prime

The Many Saints of Newark A feature-length prequel to the series The Sopranos, which details the life of young Tony Soprano in 60s New Jersey. Michael Gandolfini plays the role his father James mastered on TV. Released: 19 March 2021

Godzilla Vs Kong Giant Monkey takes on Enormous Radioactive Dinosaur in the latest instalment of the fantasy reboot series. A sort of remake of the 1962 movie King Kong Vs Godzilla. Alexander Skarsgård and Millie Bobby Brown lead the cast of puny humans. Released to theatres and HBO Max: 26 March 2021

No Time To Die AKA Bond 25. The much-delayed and long-awaited episode of the spy franchise will be the final time Daniel Craig plays James Bond, with Rami Malek as the villain and a Billie Eilish theme song. Released: 2 April 2021

Mortal Kombat The martial arts video game franchise gets a reboot for the 21st Century with Lewis Tan and Jessica McNamee starring. Released to theatres and HBO Max: 16 April 2021

BIOS Tom Hanks stars in this sci-fi tale of the last man on earth, who builds his own android and dog for company. Released: 16 April 2021

A Quiet Place Part II Scary horror about creatures who hunt by sound gets a sequel with Emily Blunt and Cillian Murphy. Released: 23 April 2021

Last Night In Soho Edgar Wright's first feature since Baby Driver is a surreal psychological horror starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Matt Smith. Released: 23 April 2021

Black Widow Scarlett Johansson stars in this Marvel Cinematic Universe instalment, set after the events of Captain America: Civil War. Released: 7 May 2021

Free Guy Ryan Reynolds stars as a background character in a video game who realises there's more to his boring life. Killing Eve's Jodie Comer plays one of the programmers. Released: 21 May 2021

Spiral The grisly Saw franchise gets a revamp for its ninth instalment. Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson star. Released: 21 May 2021

Cruella Live action Disney sequel featuring Emma Stone as the villain from the much-loved 101 Dalmatians. Released: 28 May 2021

F9 The ninth - ninth! - film in the Fast & Furious franchise sees Vin Diesel return in a direct follow-on from 2017's The Fate Of The Furious. Released on: 28 May 2021

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It The third chapter of the disturbing horror franchise is based on more true life events experienced by paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. Released in: 4 June 2021

Ghostbusters: Afterlife Much-anticipated comedy sequel which sees Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson and Sigourney Weaver reprise their roles from the 1984 classic. Released: 11 June 2021

In The Heights Big scree adaptation of a Lin-Manuel Miranda musical starring Anthony Ramos and Leslie Grace. Released on: 18 June 2021

Venom: Let There Be Carnage Tom Hardy stars as the Marvel Comics character in a sequel to 2018's Venom, directed by Andy "Gollum" Serkis. Released on: 25 June 2021

Minions: The Rise of Gru The lovable creatures from the Despicable Me movies get their second solo outing. Released on: 2 July 2021

Top Gun: Maverick Originally due for release in 2019, Tom Cruise finally returns for the sequel to the 1986 actioner Top Gun. Released on: 2 July 2021

The Forever Purge More dystopian horror to distract you from any genuine dystopian horror, designed to wrap up the Purge franchise. Released on: 9 July 2021

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings More Marvel Comics fun, starring Simu Liu in the title role. Released on: 9 July 2021

Space Jam: A New Legacy Basketball/cartoon crossover from the 90s returns with LeBron James playing alongside Bugs Bunny. Released on: 16 July 2021

Uncharted Tom Holland plays treasure hunter Nathan Drake in another video game tie-in. Released on: 16 July 2021

Old The latest thriller from M. Night Shyamalan is based on the graphic novel Sandcastle. Released on: 23 July 2021

Jungle Cruise Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Emily Blunt star in this epic which, like Pirates of The Caribbean, is based on a Disneyland theme park ride. Released on: 30 July 2021

The Suicide Squad Margot Robbie, Idris Elba and John Cena lead the cast of this anti-superhero sequel. Released on: 6 August 2021

Respect Aretha Franklin gets the biopic treatment, with Jennifer Hudson playing the legendary soul singer. Released on: 13 August 2021

Candyman A sequel/reboot of the 1992 Clive Barker horror about the ghostly figure that appears when you look in the mirror and say his name five times. Released on: 27 August 2021

The Beatles: Get Back Peter Jackson digs into the archive for a documentary on the Fab Four working on a film and album in the winter of 1969. Plenty of unseen footage for fans. Released on: 27 August 2021

Jackass 4 Johnny Knoxville and Steve-O managed two days of filming on the stunt film sequel, before they ended up in hospital. So it's bound to be a good one. Released on: 4 September 2021

Dune David Lynch had a crack at adapting the epic science fiction novel by Frank Herbert back in the 80s, but this two-part film is meant to be the definitive version. Timothée Chalamet, Josh Brolin, Rebecca Ferguson and Stellan Skarsgård are just some of the names involved. Released on: 1 October 2021

Morbius The Marvel Cinematic Universe shows no sign of running out of steam. Jared Leto stars as the title character. Released on: 8 October 2021

Halloween Kills The evil Michael Myers still won't stay dead in the latest chapter of the horror series. Jamie Lee Curtis returns for more terror. Released on: 15 October 2021

The Last Duel Ridley Scott helms this medieval drama starring Adam Driver and Jodie Comer. Released on: 15 October 2021

Eternals More Marvel - this time it's a follow-up to Avengers: Endgame and stars Angelina Jolie and Richard Madden. Released on: 5 November 2021

Mission: Impossible 7 Tom Cruise has been busy making this action sequel under lockdown, so expectations are high. Released on: 19 November 2021

West Side Story Steven Spielberg directs a remake of the 1960s musical, itself based on a Broadway show, which in turn was based on Shakespeare's Romeo And Juliet. Released on: 10 December 2021