The biggest film releases of 2021

19 January 2021, 13:11 | Updated: 19 January 2021, 18:25

Daniel Craig as James Bond in No Time To Die, due for release in April 2021
Daniel Craig as James Bond in No Time To Die, due for release in April 2021. Picture: MGM/Eon/Danjaq/UPI/Kobal/Shutterstock

What movies are we looking forward to seeing in 2021? From Bond to Ghostbusters, here are the must-see films of the year!

  1. Coming 2 America

    Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall return for a long-awaited sequel to the 1988 comedy, in which Prince Akeem Joffer discovers he has a son in the US and sets out to find him.

    Released: 5 March 2021 on Amazon Prime

  2. The Many Saints of Newark

    A feature-length prequel to the series The Sopranos, which details the life of young Tony Soprano in 60s New Jersey. Michael Gandolfini plays the role his father James mastered on TV.

    Released: 19 March 2021

  3. Godzilla Vs Kong

    Giant Monkey takes on Enormous Radioactive Dinosaur in the latest instalment of the fantasy reboot series. A sort of remake of the 1962 movie King Kong Vs Godzilla. Alexander Skarsgård and Millie Bobby Brown lead the cast of puny humans.

    Released to theatres and HBO Max: 26 March 2021

  4. No Time To Die

    AKA Bond 25. The much-delayed and long-awaited episode of the spy franchise will be the final time Daniel Craig plays James Bond, with Rami Malek as the villain and a Billie Eilish theme song.

    Released: 2 April 2021

  5. Mortal Kombat

    The martial arts video game franchise gets a reboot for the 21st Century with Lewis Tan and Jessica McNamee starring.

    Released to theatres and HBO Max: 16 April 2021

  6. BIOS

    Tom Hanks stars in this sci-fi tale of the last man on earth, who builds his own android and dog for company.

    Released: 16 April 2021

  7. A Quiet Place Part II

    Scary horror about creatures who hunt by sound gets a sequel with Emily Blunt and Cillian Murphy.

    Released: 23 April 2021

  8. Last Night In Soho

    Edgar Wright's first feature since Baby Driver is a surreal psychological horror starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Matt Smith.

    Released: 23 April 2021

  9. Black Widow

    Scarlett Johansson stars in this Marvel Cinematic Universe instalment, set after the events of Captain America: Civil War.

    Released: 7 May 2021

  10. Free Guy

    Ryan Reynolds stars as a background character in a video game who realises there's more to his boring life. Killing Eve's Jodie Comer plays one of the programmers.

    Released: 21 May 2021

  11. Spiral

    The grisly Saw franchise gets a revamp for its ninth instalment. Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson star.

    Released: 21 May 2021

  12. Cruella

    Live action Disney sequel featuring Emma Stone as the villain from the much-loved 101 Dalmatians.

    Released: 28 May 2021

  13. F9

    The ninth - ninth! - film in the Fast & Furious franchise sees Vin Diesel return in a direct follow-on from 2017's The Fate Of The Furious.

    Released on: 28 May 2021

  14. The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

    The third chapter of the disturbing horror franchise is based on more true life events experienced by paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren.

    Released in: 4 June 2021

  15. Ghostbusters: Afterlife

    Much-anticipated comedy sequel which sees Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson and Sigourney Weaver reprise their roles from the 1984 classic.

    Released: 11 June 2021

  16. In The Heights

    Big scree adaptation of a Lin-Manuel Miranda musical starring Anthony Ramos and Leslie Grace.

    Released on: 18 June 2021

  17. Venom: Let There Be Carnage

    Tom Hardy stars as the Marvel Comics character in a sequel to 2018's Venom, directed by Andy "Gollum" Serkis.

    Released on: 25 June 2021

  18. Minions: The Rise of Gru

    The lovable creatures from the Despicable Me movies get their second solo outing.

    Released on: 2 July 2021

  19. Top Gun: Maverick

    Originally due for release in 2019, Tom Cruise finally returns for the sequel to the 1986 actioner Top Gun.

    Released on: 2 July 2021

  20. The Forever Purge

    More dystopian horror to distract you from any genuine dystopian horror, designed to wrap up the Purge franchise.

    Released on: 9 July 2021

  21. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

    More Marvel Comics fun, starring Simu Liu in the title role.

    Released on: 9 July 2021

  22. Space Jam: A New Legacy

    Basketball/cartoon crossover from the 90s returns with LeBron James playing alongside Bugs Bunny.

    Released on: 16 July 2021

  23. Uncharted

    Tom Holland plays treasure hunter Nathan Drake in another video game tie-in.

    Released on: 16 July 2021

  24. Old

    The latest thriller from M. Night Shyamalan is based on the graphic novel Sandcastle.

    Released on: 23 July 2021

  25. Jungle Cruise

    Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Emily Blunt star in this epic which, like Pirates of The Caribbean, is based on a Disneyland theme park ride.

    Released on: 30 July 2021

  26. The Suicide Squad

    Margot Robbie, Idris Elba and John Cena lead the cast of this anti-superhero sequel.

    Released on: 6 August 2021

  27. Respect

    Aretha Franklin gets the biopic treatment, with Jennifer Hudson playing the legendary soul singer.

    Released on: 13 August 2021

  28. Candyman

    A sequel/reboot of the 1992 Clive Barker horror about the ghostly figure that appears when you look in the mirror and say his name five times.

    Released on: 27 August 2021

  29. The Beatles: Get Back

    Peter Jackson digs into the archive for a documentary on the Fab Four working on a film and album in the winter of 1969. Plenty of unseen footage for fans.

    Released on: 27 August 2021

  30. Jackass 4

    Johnny Knoxville and Steve-O managed two days of filming on the stunt film sequel, before they ended up in hospital. So it's bound to be a good one.

    Released on: 4 September 2021

  31. Dune

    David Lynch had a crack at adapting the epic science fiction novel by Frank Herbert back in the 80s, but this two-part film is meant to be the definitive version. Timothée Chalamet, Josh Brolin, Rebecca Ferguson and Stellan Skarsgård are just some of the names involved.

    Released on: 1 October 2021

  32. Morbius

    The Marvel Cinematic Universe shows no sign of running out of steam. Jared Leto stars as the title character.

    Released on: 8 October 2021

  33. Halloween Kills

    The evil Michael Myers still won't stay dead in the latest chapter of the horror series. Jamie Lee Curtis returns for more terror.

    Released on: 15 October 2021

  34. The Last Duel

    Ridley Scott helms this medieval drama starring Adam Driver and Jodie Comer.

    Released on: 15 October 2021

  35. Eternals

    More Marvel - this time it's a follow-up to Avengers: Endgame and stars Angelina Jolie and Richard Madden.

    Released on: 5 November 2021

  36. Mission: Impossible 7

    Tom Cruise has been busy making this action sequel under lockdown, so expectations are high.

    Released on: 19 November 2021

  37. West Side Story

    Steven Spielberg directs a remake of the 1960s musical, itself based on a Broadway show, which in turn was based on Shakespeare's Romeo And Juliet.

    Released on: 10 December 2021

  38. The Matrix 4

    Keanu Reeves is back as Neo for more mind-bending sci-fi action.

    Release date: 22 December 2021

