Rowan Atkinson: Blackadder reboot is not impossible

5 January 2021, 12:00 | Updated: 5 January 2021, 12:02

Rowan Atkinson and Tony Robinson in Blackadder Comic Relief Special in 1988
Rowan Atkinson talks possibility of Blackadder reboot. Picture: PA/PA Archive/PA Images

Atkinson, who plays the titular character in the iconic British series, has said it wouldn't be "impossible" to revive the show.

Rowan Atkinson has talked about bringing back Blackadder.

The comic actor - who played the show's iconic titular character - revealed he's not opposed to the idea of a reboot, but does think it would be quite difficult.

The series, which ran from 1983-1989, saw Atkinson star as Edmund Blackadder star alongside the likes of Tony Robinson as Baldric and Tim McInnerny who played Lord Percy Percy, followed by Hugh Laurie in the same role.

In an interview with Radio Times, when asked if the show could ever return, the Mr. Bean star said it was "certainly not impossible".

“That’s about as optimistic as I can be,” he added. “And I’d rather not speculate on when it could be set. But Blackadder represented the creative energy we all had in the 80s. To try to replicate that 30 years on wouldn’t be easy."

READ MORE: How Ben Elton gave Blackadder a new lease of life

While Blackadder saw the eponymous character in various historical eras, Atkinson has likened cancel culture to the medieval times.

“The problem we have online is that an algorithm decides what we want to see, which ends up creating a simplistic, binary view of society. It becomes a case of either you’re with us or against us. And if you’re against us, you deserve to be ‘cancelled,'" said Atkinson.

The Johnny English star added: "It’s important that we’re exposed to a wide spectrum of opinion, but what we have now is the digital equivalent of the medieval mob roaming the streets looking for someone to burn. So it is scary for anyone who’s a victim of that mob and it fills me with fear about the future."

