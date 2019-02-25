VIDEO: Rami Malek honours "immigrant" Freddie Mercury in Oscars Best Actor acceptance speech

Malek took home the prize for Best Actor for his role as Freddie Mercury in the Queen biopic at the 91st Academy Awards. See his full speech here.

Rami Malek took home the award for Leading Actor at the Oscars last night (24 February 2019).

The US actor, who portrayed Freddie Mercury in Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, beat competition from the likes of Bradley Cooper (A Star is Born) and Christian Bale (Vice) to take home one of the biggest awards of the night at the 91st Academy Awards.

Rami Malek kisses his Best Actor Oscar Award for Queen Biopic Bohemian Rhapsody. Picture: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Malek went on to thank Freddie Mercury, and took the opportunity to touch upon the late Queen's frontman immigrant status.

Talking to the star-studded audience, he said: "I think about what it would have been like to tell little bubba Rami that one day this might happen to him, and I think his curly-haired little mind would be blown. That kid was struggling with his identity, trying to figure himself out.

"I think to anyone struggling with their identity and trying to discover their voice, listen: We made a film about a gay man, an immigrant who lived his life just unapologetically himself. And the fact that I'm celebrating him and this story with you tonight is the proof that we're longing for stories like this."

He added: "I am the son of immigrants from Egypt. I'm a first generation American and part of my story is being written right now, and I could not be more grateful to each and everyone of you and everyone who believed in me for this moment.

"It is something I will treasure for the rest of my life."

