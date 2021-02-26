Prince Harry and James Corden's afternoon in LA: What we learned

26 February 2021, 09:57 | Updated: 26 February 2021, 15:13

James Corden and Prince Harry spend an afternoon together on on The Late Late Show
James Corden and Prince Harry spend an afternoon together on on The Late Late Show. Picture: YouTube/The Late Late Show with James Corden

Watch Prince Harry and the Late Late Show host visit the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air house, ride an open top bus and complete an obstacle course.

Prince Harry and James Corden spent an afternoon together in LA.

The Duke of Sussex has taken part in a humorous feature with The Late Late Show host, which sees him ride an open top bus, visit the house from The Fresh Prince of Bel Air and complete an obstacle course.

The 17-minute-video also sees the prince talk candidly about his life as a royal, his move to LA and what he thinks of The Crown.

It even features a short cameo from the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle.

Watch the Duke and the presenter below and find out what we learned about the prince and his new life.

What we learned from Prince Harry's afternoon with James Corden:

  • Prince Harry had never been on an open top bus before the interview.
  • He's never been sightseeing
  • The Duchess of Sussex is saved as 'M' in Prince Harry's phone
  • Meghan calls Prince Harry 'Haz'
  • Prince Harry calls Meghan 'Meg'
  • Prince Harry says The Crown is "loosely based on the truth"
  • Prince Harry is "way more comfortable" with The Crown than he is about the stories written about his family in the press
  • Prince Harry would want Damian Lewis to play him on screen
  • Archie's first world was crocodile
  • The Queen gave Archie a waffle maker for Christmas
  • Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip both use Zoom
  • Prince Harry still wants his life to be about public service wherever he is in the world
  • Prince Harry said he never walked away but was "stepping back" rather than "stepping down" from The Royal Family
  • Prince Harry says the British press were destroying his mental health

