James Corden and stars mark One Day More of Trump Presidency in Les Mis tribute

20 January 2021, 15:18 | Updated: 20 January 2021, 16:19

By Jenny Mensah

The Late Late Show host enlisted the likes of Matt Lucas and stars of broadway for a reworking of the Les Mis song to raise funds for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' emergency COVID-19 fund.

James Corden has joined forces with a host of Broadway stars to mark Donald Trump's last official day as US President.

The Late Late Show presenter has paid tribute to Les Misérables' iconic One Day More song by reworking the lyrics to reflect the huge political event, which sees Joe Biden become US President.

The video starts with a masked Corden walking up to a television, which sees Trump make a speech about votes being stolen.

President Donald Trump, James Corden with Matt Lucas inset
James Corden has reworked the classic Les Mis song One Day More to mark Trump leaving. Picture: 1. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images 2. YouTube/The Late Late Show with James Corden

His reworked lyrics begin: "One day more/The final day of Trump as President/The White House has a brand new resident It’s been four years of endless crimes/But now he’s finally out of time/One day more".

The performance then sees Corden joined by a host of stars including multi award-winning actress Patti LuPone and fellow Brit Matt Lucas, who plays an anti-masker and Trump supporter.

Watch the full performance below:

Underneath the video, Corden wrote on Twitter: "The theater community has been hit incredibly hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. We are donating to @BCEFA to thank our wonderful actors for appearing in this video."

The mini musical ends with Corden and his band of performers singing: "Tomorrow we'll discover what Joe Biden has in store/ No more Trump/ One more day/ One day more."

At the end of the clip, the video makes clear that a donation was made to Broadway Cares as a thanks to the actors who participated in the video.

It also encourages audiences to donate to the Broadway Cares/Equity Fight Aids’ Covid-19 Emergency Assistance Fund, which provides resources to entertainment professionals who have been impacted by the pandemic.

