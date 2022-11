Peter Kay announces monthly residency at London's O2 Arena

Peter Kay has announced a London residency at The O2. Picture: Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage/Getty

By Radio X

The Bolton comedian will play a show each month at the London venue from 2022-2023 alongside his arena tour. Find out how to buy a ticket.

Peter Kay has announced a monthly London residency to his stand-up dates.

The comedian delighted fans this week when he confirmed his first new live stand-up tour in 12 years, with dates seeing him travel across the UK and Ireland.

Now, the Phoenix Nights star has added dates, which will see him take to the stage at The O2 Arena, London each month.

Get the full details of Peter Kay's London residency, the rest of the dates on his UK Arena tour and how to buy tickets.

Peter Kay announces a monthly London residency at @TheO2 has been added to his national arena tour!



Tickets go on sale 10am Saturday 12th November at https://t.co/EVCiTLhByF pic.twitter.com/Y5ANdjU2CB — Peter Kay (@peterkay_co_uk) November 9, 2022

What are Peter Kay's monthly London residency dates?

Friday 16th December 2022 - London The O2 Arena

Saturday 21st January 2023 - London The O2 Arena

Saturday 18th February 2023 - London The O2 Arena

Wednesday 22nd March 2023 - London The O2 Arena

Saturday 22nd April 2023 - London The O2 Arena

Saturday 20th May 2023 - London The O2 Arena

Saturday 3rd June 2023 - London The O2 Arena

Saturday 29th July 2023 - London The O2 Arena

Wednesday 30th August 2023 - London The O2 Arena

Saturday 9th September 2023 - London The O2 Arena

Saturday 7th October 2023 - London The O2 Arena

Saturday 18th November 2023 - London The O2 Arena

What are Peter Kay's stand-up dates?

2022:

Friday 2nd December 2022 - Manchester AO Arena

Saturday 3rd December 2022 - Manchester AO Arena

Friday 16th December 2022 - London The O2 Arena

Saturday 17th December - Birmingham Utilita Arena

2023:

Friday 6th January 2023 - Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

Saturday 7th January 2023 - Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

Friday 20th January 2023 - Leeds First Direct Arena

Saturday 21st January 2023 - London The O2 Arena

Friday 17th February 2023 - Sheffield Utilita Arena

Saturday 18th February 2023 - London The O2 Arena

Thursday 23rd February 2023: Belfast SSE Arena

Friday 24th February 2023: Belfast SSE Arena

Thursday 9th March 2023: Newcastle Utilita Arena

Friday 10th March 2023: Newcastle Utilita Arena

Wednesday 22nd March 2023 - London The O2 Arena

Thursday 23rd March 2023: Birmingham Resorts World Arena

Thurs 6th April 2023: Dublin 3Arena

Friday 7th April 2023: Dublin 3Arena

Saturday 22nd April 2023 - London The O2 Arena

Friday 5th May 2023: Glasgow Ovo Hydro

Saturday 6th May 2023: Glasgow Ovo Hydro

Friday 19th May 2023 - Leeds First Direct Arena

Saturday 20th May 2023 - London The O2 Arena

Saturday 3rd June 2023 - London The O2 Arena

Friday 16th June 2023 - Cardiff International Arena

Saturday 17th June 2023 -Cardiff International Arena

Friday 14th July 2023 - Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Saturday 15th July 2023 - Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Saturday 29th July 2023 - London The O2 Arena

Friday 11th August 2023: Sheffield Utilita Arena

Wednesday 30th August 2023 - London The O2 Arena

Saturday 9th September 2023 - London The O2 Arena

Saturday 7th October 2023 - London The O2 Arena

Saturday 18th November 2023 - London The O2 Arena

When are Peter Kay tickets on sale?

Tickets for Peter Kay's tour go on sale on Saturday 12th November at 10am from peterkay.co.uk.

