Pete Bennett shares throwback Nikki Grahame clip from festival tent

Pete Bennett and Nikki Grahame at The National Television Awards 2006. Picture: Pat Sullivan/Photoshot/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The Big Brother 2006 winner shared his heartwarming memory of the late star telling a ghost story in a tent at Hop Farm Festival.

Pete Bennett has shared a throwback clip of Nikki Grahame.

The Big Brother contestant and TV personality tragically lost her life on 9 April 2021, aged just 38, after a lengthy battle with anorexia.

Pete, her former boyfriend and fellow contestant has been sharing his tributes to the singer throughout the week, and on Tuesday (13 April), shared footage of her telling a ghost story while in a tent at Hop Farm Festival.

Taking to Instagram, he wrote: "When we were all in a tent listening to @nikkigrahameofficial telling a ghost story at Hopfarm festival, me @occleanercarly and Marcus Akin from bb10

"Great memory".

Fans reacted warmly to the clip, with one responding in the replies: "Love that you have these memories recorded. Beautiful and very very funny".

Another gushed: "Your chemistry is precious".

"So lovely to hear her talk," said another fan. "I just loved her so much!"

The clip comes after viewers praised Pete for his appearance on Good Morning Britain in which he talked about his friendship with the Big Brother icon.

In the heartbreaking interview, the Big Brother 7 winner revealed that he thought "love and support" would save his friend and even went as far as contacting her favourite artist Kate Bush to ask her to send her a message.

Pete, who suffers from Tourette's, said: "Me and Nikki have always had that bond. Even though we kind of went our separate ways for a few years, that kind of bond that me and Nikki shared after Big Brother was special and I thought that I would be able to lift her out of the... and sort of get her feeling good again."

He added: "Hey, I even wrote to Kate Bush. I thought, 'Hey, I'm gonna [ask] Hey Kate Bush, how's it going? Do you fancy giving Nikki Grahame a pep talk?"

Watch the clip here:

"She wasn't well obviously," mused Pete. "But in here (points to forehead) she was still there. One of the most special nights I ever had with Nikki was that night. The last time I saw her. It was a real lovely bonding experience again to be able to see each other after how many years we'd not seen each other, but it was probably the fondest memory I've got of her now."

Viewers rushed to social media to show their support for the Big Brother star after the interview, with many calling him a supportive friend and some even admitting they were moved to tears.

Pete's GMB appearance follows his own tearful tribute to Nikki this weekend, where he thanked fans for their support.

"Yeah, I thought to myself we can save her, but it's OK," he said. "She's in a good place and she's not suffering anymore."

Nikki Grahame's lengthy battle with anorexia, which had sadly been exacerbated due to the coronavirus pandemic, was well documented.

A fundraiser was set up in the form of a GoFundMe page in order to help Nikki to access the life-saving, private treatment she needed. It raised almost £70,000 for the star's private care, but sadly it was all too late.

Condolences have continued to pour out for the star with the likes of former Big Brother presenter Davina McCall leading the celebrity tributes.

If you or anyone you know has been affected by this story, please seek help from the helplines below:

Beat - The UK's Eating Disorder charity

Tel: 0808 801 0677

beateatingdisorders.org.uk

Anorexia & Bulimia Care

Tel: 03000 11 12 13

anorexiabulimiacare.org.uk

The Samaritans

Tel: 116 123

samaritans.org

Mind

MindInfoline: 0300 123 3393

mind.org.uk

Papyrus

HOPELINEUK – 0800 068 4141

papyrus-uk.org

CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably)

Helpline: 0800 58 58 58

thecalmzone.net

Maytree

Tel: 020 7263 7070

maytree.org.uk