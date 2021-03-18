Caroline Flack documentary leaves viewers in tears

18 March 2021, 12:38 | Updated: 18 March 2021, 13:16

By Jenny Mensah

An intimate and heartbreaking portrayal of the life of the TV presenter was aired on Channel 4 last night. See some of the reactions and find out how to watch it on catch up.

Caroline Flack: Her Life & Death aired on Channel 4 this Wednesday (17 March), charting the life and career of the TV star and her struggle with fame and social media.

The former Love Island host tragically took her own life in February 2020, aged just 40 years old, prompting a huge outpouring of tributes on social media and causing the #BeKind hashtag to trend.

The heartbreaking documentary, which showed footage of Flack from her childhood and the heartbreaking months leading up to her death, charted the highs and lows of her career and revealed the circumstances which ultimately took a toll on her mental health.

Where can I watch the Caroline Flack documentary?

Caroline Flack: Her Life & Death is available to watch on catch-up on All4 now.

Caroline Flack at The Fashion Awards 2017
Caroline Flack at The Fashion Awards 2017. Picture: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

The program also saw Caroline Flack's mother reveal how she was "hurt" by the way her downfall was portrayed by the media.

TRIGGER WARNING: Suicide and self-harm.

Audiences were moved as they watched the show, with many admitting that they were sobbing throughout, while others called for better scrutiny of the media.

One viewer wrote: "balled my eyes out from start to finish the things she went through, she was a fantastic beautiful&talented woman she didn't deserve any of it, what a Cruel life we live in! She will be sadly missed, can't believe I was so close to meet her, ur safe now babes".

Many echoed these sentiments, with making calling the documentary "heartbreaking".

Many called for more accountability from the press.

Paul wrote: "It's been just over a year since the death of Caroline Flack, who was hounded by newspapers before she died. Write to your MP and demand accountability for the press".

Another believed the media should be held up to scrutiny and questioned whether much had changed.

Others looked inwardly and urged people to think before they speak.

Sandy wrote: "Measure your words and be careful with what you say and how you say it. You never know what people are going through".

Caroline Flack: Her Life & Death is available to watch on catch-up on All4 now.

If you or anyone you know has been affected by this story, please seek help from the helplines below:

The Samaritans

Tel: 116 123

samaritans.org

Mind

MindInfoline: 0300 123 3393

mind.org.uk

Papyrus

HOPELINEUK – 0800 068 4141

papyrus-uk.org

CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably)

Helpline: 0800 58 58 58

thecalmzone.net

Maytree

Tel: 020 7263 7070

maytree.org.uk

