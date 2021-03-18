Caroline Flack documentary leaves viewers in tears

By Jenny Mensah

An intimate and heartbreaking portrayal of the life of the TV presenter was aired on Channel 4 last night. See some of the reactions and find out how to watch it on catch up.

Caroline Flack: Her Life & Death aired on Channel 4 this Wednesday (17 March), charting the life and career of the TV star and her struggle with fame and social media.

The former Love Island host tragically took her own life in February 2020, aged just 40 years old, prompting a huge outpouring of tributes on social media and causing the #BeKind hashtag to trend.

The heartbreaking documentary, which showed footage of Flack from her childhood and the heartbreaking months leading up to her death, charted the highs and lows of her career and revealed the circumstances which ultimately took a toll on her mental health.

Where can I watch the Caroline Flack documentary?

The program also saw Caroline Flack's mother reveal how she was "hurt" by the way her downfall was portrayed by the media.

TRIGGER WARNING: Suicide and self-harm.

Audiences were moved as they watched the show, with many admitting that they were sobbing throughout, while others called for better scrutiny of the media.

One viewer wrote: "balled my eyes out from start to finish the things she went through, she was a fantastic beautiful&talented woman she didn't deserve any of it, what a Cruel life we live in! She will be sadly missed, can't believe I was so close to meet her, ur safe now babes".

balled my eyes out from start to finish😭the things she went through, she was a fantastic beautiful&talented woman😇she didn't deserve any of it, what a Cruel life we live in! She will be sadly missed, can't believe I was so close to meet her, ur safe now babes #Carolineflack ❤ — MelissaJayne💋💕 (@Mel_Jayne1207) March 18, 2021

Many echoed these sentiments, with making calling the documentary "heartbreaking".

Watching the Caroline Flack documentary and it’s heartbreaking what happened to her — lauren 🤍 (@robxkristen) March 18, 2021

The Caroline flack documentary has hit me soo hard I honestly cannot fathom how tabloids and big influences can get away with publicly attacking someone to the extent that they feel the only way is to their own life. Everyone featured on the documentary is so brave #CarolineFlack — char_sims (@char_sims) March 18, 2021

#CarolineFlack : Her Life and Death. Utterly fucking heartbreaking.

I hope people remember this next time there’s a social media pile-on egged on by our truly vile tabloids https://t.co/m5YFvHMp8j — 🌱Chloe Geoghegan (@chloegeogh) March 18, 2021

Many called for more accountability from the press.

Paul wrote: "It's been just over a year since the death of Caroline Flack, who was hounded by newspapers before she died. Write to your MP and demand accountability for the press".

It's been just over a year since the death of Caroline Flack, who was hounded by newspapers before she died. Write to your MP and demand accountability for the press https://t.co/wne1mNHDMp — Paul (@Zeitlauf) March 18, 2021

Another believed the media should be held up to scrutiny and questioned whether much had changed.

Watched Caroline Flack documentary last night. Big questions need to be asked of the evil media.



- How did they get access to photos inside her house?

- Why did the media keep on pushing, when they knew Caroline was very vulnerable?

- What has changed since Leveson inquiry? — Paul Foley (@paulsletters61) March 18, 2021

Others looked inwardly and urged people to think before they speak.

Sandy wrote: "Measure your words and be careful with what you say and how you say it. You never know what people are going through".

Measure your words and be careful with what you say and how you say it. You never know what people are going through #bekind #CarolineFlack — sandy gautret (@Sandy75mars) March 18, 2021

Caroline Flack: Her Life & Death is available to watch on catch-up on All4 now.

If you or anyone you know has been affected by this story, please seek help from the helplines below:

The Samaritans

Tel: 116 123

samaritans.org

Mind

MindInfoline: 0300 123 3393

mind.org.uk

Papyrus

HOPELINEUK – 0800 068 4141

papyrus-uk.org

CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably)

Helpline: 0800 58 58 58

thecalmzone.net

Maytree

Tel: 020 7263 7070

maytree.org.uk