GMB viewers praise Pete Bennett for tribute to Nikki Grahame

By Jenny Mensah

The Big Brother winner, who has Tourette's syndrome, appeared on the breakfast show to talk about the loss of his former girlfriend and friend.

Viewers have praised Big Brother winner Pete Bennett for appearing on Good Morning Britain to discuss the loss of Nikki Grahame.

The Big Brother contestant and TV personality tragically lost her life on 9 April 2021, aged just 38, after a lengthy battle with anorexia.

Her former boyfriend and fellow contestant, who went on to win Series 9 of the popular reality show, has since paid tribute to his friend and told GMB that he thought that "love and support would save her".

Pete Bennett speaks about former girlfriend and fellow Big Brother contestant on GMB. Picture: 1. MJ Kim/Getty Images 2. Twitter/Good Morning Britain

Pete, who suffers from Tourette's, said: "Me and Nikki have always had that bond. Even though we kind of went our separate ways for a few years, that kind of bond that me and Nikki shared after Big Brother was special and I thought that I would be able to lift her out of the... and sort of get her feeling good again."

He added: "Hey, I even wrote to Kate Bush. I thought, 'Hey, I'm gonna [ask] Hey Kate Bush, how's it going? Do you fancy giving Nikki Grahame a pep talk?"

"She wasn't well obviously," revealed Pete. "But in here (points to forehead) she was still there. One of the most special nights I ever had with Nikki was that night. The last time I saw her. It was a real lovely bonding experience again to be able to see each other after how many years we'd not seen each other, but it was probably the fondest memory I've got of her now."

Viewers rushed to social media to show their support for the Big Brother star, with many calling him a supportive friend and many admitting they were moved to tears.

One wrote: "OMG @MrPeteBennett you've just turned a 42 year old bloke to a blubbering mess watching your interview on @GMB with @kategarraway @adilray talking about #NikkiGrahame and #anorexia . So proud of you Pete for being so supportive and strong for her. We need you back on the telebox!"

Another said: "Good man Pete. It mustn’t have been easy for you. I hope you get some support too along with Nikki’s family and friends. You were there when she needed you, take comfort in that.

I hope that some good can now come out of a bad situation."

Pete's GMB appearance follows his own tearful tribute to Nikki this weekend, where he thanked fans for their support.

"Yeah, I thought to myself we can save her, but it's OK," he said. "She's in a good place and she's not suffering anymore."

Nikki Grahame had a lengthy battle with anorexia, which had sadly been exacerbated due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A fundraiser was set up in the form of a GoFundMe page in order to help Nikki to access the life-saving, private treatment she needed. It raised almost £70,000 for the star's private care, but sadly it was all too late.

Condolences have continued to pour out for the star with the likes of former Big Brother presenter Davina McCall leading the celebrity tributes.

If you or anyone you know has been affected by this story, please seek help from the helplines below:

Beat - The UK's Eating Disorder charity

Tel: 0808 801 0677

beateatingdisorders.org.uk

Anorexia & Bulimia Care

Tel: 03000 11 12 13

anorexiabulimiacare.org.uk

The Samaritans

Tel: 116 123

samaritans.org

Mind

MindInfoline: 0300 123 3393

mind.org.uk

Papyrus

HOPELINEUK – 0800 068 4141

papyrus-uk.org

CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably)

Helpline: 0800 58 58 58

thecalmzone.net

Maytree

Tel: 020 7263 7070

maytree.org.uk