Peaky Blinders' Paul Anderson teases season 6 could air "next month"

By Jenny Mensah

The actor shared the first photo of himself and Cillian Murphy as Arthur and Tommy Shelby and teased that the show could be here very "soon".

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Paul Anderson,who plays Arthur in Peaky Blinders, has teased its release . Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

Paul Anderson has hinted that Peaky Blinders season 6 will be released in February 2022.

The actor - who plays Arthur Shelby in the hit BBC crime drama - was feeling nostalgic about the show ahead of its final season being released and shared a memory from yesteryear, while letting slip it could be due out next month.

Sharing an image of himself and Cillian Murphy, who plays his brother and lead character Tommy Shelby - he wrote: "his is the first ever image of Tommy and Arthur. We picked these guns up for the first time 10 years ago, and next month we put them down for the last time!"

The star added: "Coming soon... PEAKY BLINDERS SEASON 6 @peakyblindersseason6 thank you to our amazing fans for waiting and for the incredible love over the last decade".

See his post below:

READ MORE - Peaky Blinders season 6: Release date, trailers cast and more

The news comes after Cillian Murphy also teased what to expect from the show's dark and "heavy" finale.

“I think it’s going to be very intense,” he told Rolling Stone magazine. “The word we keep using is ‘gothic’. Yeah, it’s going to be heavy!”

Meanwhile, show writer and creator Stephen Knight has revealed the show will go beyond the start of WWII, which isn't what he originally envisioned for the series.

“It was always Britain between the wars – how the lesson from one war was not learned and was repeated,” he told Empire magazine. “It’s also the end of empire: we enter the Second World War and by the end of it, there is no empire, really.

“But I… have revised the scope of what it is. It will now go into and beyond the Second World War. Because I just think the energy that is out there in the world for this, I want to keep it going, and I want to see how this can progress beyond that.”

He added: “I think of this sixth series as the end of the beginning.”

The show will also see the return of Anna Taylor-Joy, Suphie Rundle and Tom Hardy and will see Boiling Point actor Stephen Graham added to the show's impressive cast list.

So far, it is not certain how the series will handle the absence of Helen McCroy's character Polly, after she tragically lost her battle to cancer, aged 52, in April last year.

However, a spokeswoman recently said: "Helen did not film with us in series six but Polly is an ever-present part of the show.

“She is forever the matriarch of the Shelby family and her presence is always felt by Tommy and the rest of the family.

"Her influence is an integral part of the season.”

READ MORE - Inventing Anna: Release date, trailers, cast and what to expect