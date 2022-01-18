Peaky Blinders' Cillian Murphy on final season: "It's going to be heavy!"

Cillian Murphy has teased what to expect from the last season of Peaky Blinders. Picture: BBC/ Peaky Blinders

By Jenny Mensah

The actor, who plays Thomas Shelby in the hit series has teased what to expect from the sixth and final instalment of the show.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Cillian Murphy has teased what to expect from the sixth and final season of Peaky Blinders.

The Irish actor plays the lead role of Cillian Murphy in the Brummie crime drama and has talked about its upcoming conclusion and says it's going to be dark and "heavy".

Speaking to “I think it’s going to be very intense,” he told Rolling Stone magazine. “The word we keep using is ‘gothic’. Yeah, it’s going to be heavy!”

The last instalment of the hit series is set to land on BBC iPlayer in early 2022 and it will see Stephen Graham join the cast

Watch the first trailer for Peaky Blinders 6 below:

READ MORE - Peaky Blinders season 6: Release date, trailers cast and more

Meanwhile, show writer and creator Stephen Knight has revealed the show will go beyond the start of WWII, which isn't what he originally envisioned for the series.

“It was always Britain between the wars – how the lesson from one war was not learned and was repeated,” he told Empire magazine. “It’s also the end of empire: we enter the Second World War and by the end of it, there is no empire, really.

“But I… have revised the scope of what it is. It will now go into and beyond the Second World War. Because I just think the energy that is out there in the world for this, I want to keep it going, and I want to see how this can progress beyond that.”

He added: “I think of this sixth series as the end of the beginning.”

The show will also see the return of Paul Anderson, Ann a Taylor-Joy, Suphie Rundle and some favourites including Tom Hardy.

So far, it is unclear how the series will deal with the absence of Helen McCroy's character Polly, after she sadly lost her battle to cancer in April last year.

READ MORE - Inventing Anna: Release date, trailers, cast and what to expect