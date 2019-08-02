Peaky Blinders festival with Mike Skinner, Primal Scream, Anna Calvi to be held in Birmingham

The Legitimate Peaky Blinders Festival, which will include performances from Anna Calvi and Slaves, will take place on 14-15 September in Birmingham.

The team behind Peaky Blinders have announced an official festival for 2019.

Not content to whet fans' whistles with the new season 5 trailer, The Legitimate Peaky Blinders Festival will take place in September and combine music, fashion, theatre and a museum to offer fans an immersive event in the home of the real-life Brummie gang.

The festival - which is co-curated by Cillian Murphy and Peaky Blinders creator Stephen Knight, will take place over two days in the historic streets, factories and warehouses of Digbeth, Birmingham and include music from across five stages with Primal Scream, Slaves and Nadine Shah to perform.

The event will also host performances from Anna Calvi, who scores the series, a DJ set from The Streets' frontman Mike Skinner and a very special secret guest.

Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders. Picture: BBC/ Peaky Blinders

Those attending can also expect a catwalk show from David Beckham's Kent & Curwen Peaky Blinders-inspired fashion line, a pop-up vintage boutique, a Peaky Blinders museum featuring props from the TV series, a Q&A with the show's creator and debates on the history, politics and social themes of Series 5.

“It is with enormous pleasure that I announce the first ever LEGITIMATE Peaky Blinders festival, which is happening in the streets and alleys of Digbeth, Birmingham on Saturday 14th and Sunday 15th of September.

"It will be a festival of live music, performance, poetry, immersive theatre and experiences which will celebrate the swagger of the men and women who walked these same Digbeth streets one hundred years ago. Along with the music line up, we have the world-famous BALLET RAMBERT performing a specially written and choreographed Peaky Blinders ballet. There will be fashion shows, street food, pop ups and bars including a reimagined Garrison Tavern.

"We will be celebrating in Birmingham style and everyone from around the world is invited.

"Expect the unexpected, expect 1919 to come crashing into 2019 and, be assured, everything is officially by order of the Peaky Blinders...“

