The makers of the upcoming CATS film have given fans a taste of what to expect ahead of its trailer dropping this Friday (19 July).

The famous Andrew Lloyd Webber musical is getting Hollywood movie remake, with the likes of Idris Elba, Dame Judi Dench, Sir Ian McKellen, Taylor Swift, James Corden, Rebel Wilson and Jennifer Hudson all set for big roles.

Find out everything we know CATS so far, including its director, cast, release date and more...

Who stars in CATS?

CATS has a star-studded cast, which includes everyone from Dame Judi Dench to James Corden. See the cast list below, courtesy of IMDb:

Idris Elba - Macavity

Jennifer Hudson - Grizabella

James Corden - Bustopher Jones

Judi Dench - Old Deuteronomy

Rebel Wilson - Jennyanydots

Ian McKellen - Gus The Theatre Cat

Taylor Swift - Bombalurina

Ray Winston - Growltiger

Laurie Davison - Mr. Mistoffelees

Jason Derulo - Rum Tum Tugger

Francesca Hayward - Victoria

When is CATS set for release?

According to IMDb, the festival is set for release on 20 December 2019.

Who writes and directs CATS?

It was T.S. Elliot's 1939 poetry collection Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats, which were whimsical light poems about feline psychology and sociology, that inspired the musical.

The new screenplay is written by Lee Hall and Tom Hopper, who also directs the film.

Andrew Lloyd Webber of course wrote the famous musical, which first debuted in 1981.

