CATS the movie musical: who's in the cast with Idris Elba, James Corden Taylor Swift and Judi Dench and when is it released?

18 July 2019, 14:06 | Updated: 18 July 2019, 14:16

A screenshot of the CATS logo from the behind the scenes teaser
A screenshot of the CATS logo from the behind the scenes teaser. Picture: YouTube/Universal Pictures

Get the first look and release date of the film adaptation of the hit musical starring Taylor Swift, Judi Dench, James Corden, Idris Elba and more.

The makers of the upcoming CATS film have given fans a taste of what to expect ahead of its trailer dropping this Friday (19 July).

The famous Andrew Lloyd Webber musical is getting Hollywood movie remake, with the likes of Idris Elba, Dame Judi Dench, Sir Ian McKellen, Taylor Swift, James Corden, Rebel Wilson and Jennifer Hudson all set for big roles.

Watch a clip of the teaser, courtesy of Universal Pictures, above.

Find out everything we know CATS so far, including its director, cast, release date and more...

Who stars in CATS?

CATS has a star-studded cast, which includes everyone from Dame Judi Dench to James Corden. See the cast list below, courtesy of IMDb:

Idris Elba - Macavity

Jennifer Hudson - Grizabella

James Corden - Bustopher Jones

Judi Dench - Old Deuteronomy

Rebel Wilson - Jennyanydots

Ian McKellen - Gus The Theatre Cat

Taylor Swift - Bombalurina

Ray Winston - Growltiger

Laurie Davison - Mr. Mistoffelees

Jason Derulo - Rum Tum Tugger

Francesca Hayward - Victoria

When is CATS set for release?

According to IMDb, the festival is set for release on 20 December 2019.

Who writes and directs CATS?

It was T.S. Elliot's 1939 poetry collection Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats, which were whimsical light poems about feline psychology and sociology, that inspired the musical.

The new screenplay is written by Lee Hall and Tom Hopper, who also directs the film.

Andrew Lloyd Webber of course wrote the famous musical, which first debuted in 1981.

Get the full behind the scenes video here:

READ MORE: The Lion King remake, trailers, plot, cast, release date & more

More Film & TV News

See more More Film & TV News

Stranger Things fans are convinced Hopper is still alive

Who is the American at the end of Stranger Things 3? Fans convinced Hopper is still alive
The Lion King 2019 releases full length trailer

The Lion King 2019: Cast, trailers, release date & more

Seth Rogan admits to Chris Moyles that he's still relaxing in the UK

VIDEO: Seth Rogen tells Chris Moyles he's still managing to "relax" in the UK
Tamer Hassan with Anton Danyluk and Belle Hassan inset

Tamer Hassan blasts Love Island's Anton Danyluk for being "disrespectful and disloyal" to daughter Belle

Netflix removes graphic 13 Reasons Why suicide scene

Latest On Radio X

The Streets' Mike Skinner at Parklife 2019

VIDEO: The Streets share new track featuring ft. Flohio How Long's It Been?
Latitude Festival 2011

Latitude 2019 weather forecast: is the festival set for thunderstorms amid a UK weather warning?
Ian Curtis of Joy Division performing live onstage in 1979

Why did Joy Division change their name?

Joy Division

Lewis Capaldi and Noel Gallagher

"It's gonna be OK": Lewis Capaldi finally met Noel Gallagher at Mad Cool Festival...

Noel Gallagher

The Appiani Family Tomb In The Staglieno Cimitero Monumentale, Genoa

What’s on the cover of Closer by Joy Division?

Joy Division

Capping a 'wonderful life': Sir Paul McCartney writes first musical

The Beatles