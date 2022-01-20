After Life 3: Ricky Gervais explains final scene

Ricky Gervais' hit Netflix show ends on a poignant note, but some fans have interpreted it in very different ways.

Ricky Gervais' After Life came to a close this week, with its third and final season released on Netflix on 19th January.

The series ended on a very poignant note, but it turns out some viewers interpreted it very differently.

Now, Gervais - who created the show and starred as bereaved widower Tony - has since cleared up the ending for fans.

Find out the explanation of the ending of After Life 3 below.

*** SPOLIERS BELOW ***

The final scene of Ricky Gervais' After Life has confused some fans. Picture: Netflix

*** SPOLIERS BELOW ***

How does After Life 3 end?

After Life ends with Tony and his dog Brandy walking away from the fair. His late wife Lisa (Kerry Godliman) is walking alongside them and Tony is holding her hand. However, soon he lets go and Lisa disappears. Tony and Brandy walk alone into the distance until finally they disappear one by one. Some fans have interpreted this to mean Tony also dies in the show, but others are not so sure.

Does Tony Die in After Life 3?

Ricky Gervais has explained the final scene in After Life 3, revealing: "Well, the ending for me says, life goes on.

"It's set at the fair and the fair has been there for 500 years and it might be there for another 500.

"And it's basically saying, we all die, but not today.”

So in the timeline of the film, Gervais keeps to his promise and doesn't kill off Brandy, while also allowing his character Tony to find hope and the will to live on.

Will After Life season 3 be the last?

Yes. After Life is over for good. Gervais vowed that the third season would be the last in a Twitter video, joking that he'd have to "take Tambury out with a meteor" to be sure it wouldn't come back.

