Ozark season 4: Netflix release date: trailer cast and more

By Jenny Mensah

The fourth instalment of the hit Netflix series starring Jason Bateman is out this year. Find out when it's released and who returns in the cast.

Ozark season 3 had one of the most dramatic endings we've seen yet, leaving fans eager to know what the next instalment has in store.

The money laundering and drug cartel-based drama, starring Jason Bateman and Laura Linney, which saw a family move to a small town to escape their problems just gets darker and more intense with each season.

But when is season 4 released and what can we expect from the gritty series?

Find out everything we know about the next series of Ozark 4 below.

When is Ozark season 4 released?

Ozark 4 will be released two parts this year. It's Part 1 premiere takes place on 21st January 2022, when the first seven episodes will air. The second half of the 14-episode series is set to be released later in 2022.

Who's in the cast of Ozark 4?

James Bateman (Marty Byrde) and Laura Linney (Wendy Byrde) are joined by the likes of Sofia Hublitz (Charlotte Byrde), Skylar Gaertner (Jonah Byrde), Julia Garner (Ruth Langmore), Lisa Emery (Darlene Snell), Charlie Tahan (Wyatt Langmore), Kevin L. Johnson (Sam Dermody) and Felix Solis (Navarro).

Is there an Ozark season 4 trailer?

Netflix have unveiled a teaser and a part 1 trailer for the show so far.

Watch it below:

What can we expect from Ozark season 4?

From the Part 1 trailer, we know that Ozark 4 picks up from where the third season left off - with Marty and Wendy about to enter Navarro's Mexico residence after getting what is quite frankly the shock of their lives. The cartel boss sends them back to Missouri with a message for Darlene, warning her not to revive her heroin business. The drug boss appears to want to walk away from the business and cut a deal with the FBI and the Byrdes' son delves into more criminality as he begins money laundering.

Is Ozark ending with season 4?

Yes, unfortunately Ozark 4 is set to be its last season. Netflix confirmed the news and Felix Solis - who plays Omar Navarro - said: "All good things must come to an end. This was a good job that must come to an end. We don’t want to wait until it’s not good for it end.”

Where is Ozark filmed?

Although the hit series is set round the Lake of the Ozarks in the state of Missouri, much of the show is filmed in Atlanta, Georgia especially around Lake Lanier and Lake Allatoona.