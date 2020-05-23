Could Normal People get a second series?

The adaptation of the Sally Rooney novel ended where the book did, but sources claim the BBC are "desperate" to make a second series.

A second series of Normal People is being eyed by the BBC, a source has claimed.

The hit drama - which stars Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal - recently became BBC Three's most streamed show ever, with more than 16 million views.

The show's heartbreaking ending coincides with ending of the novel, but according to reports, the broadcaster is said to be "desperate" to roll out a second series.

A TV source told the Sunday Mirror newspaper: "The BBC are desperate to get going on series two. The viewing numbers are huge and they want more of the same.

"They want to strike while the iron is hot and get working on the series as soon as possible."

However, a second series is dependent on the support of Sally Rooney, who wrote the 2018 novel of the same.

The insider shared: "Their hope is to roll out the series in a similar time frame to Killing Eve. But it all depends on if they can get Sally Rooney on board."

Meanwhile, Paul Mescal recently admitted that the older members of his family have tried to avoid his sex scenes in Normal People.

The actor - who stars as Connell in the series - revealed on The Graham Norton Show that his family have found some creative ways of distracting themselves during his steamy scenes.

He said: "My granny warned my great aunt that there were a lot of sexy bits and that when she felt those were about to happen she should go off and do something else.

"In episode two when we started kissing, she took the dog out. But she underestimated the time it would take and as she came back in we were right in the throes of it all.

"I suggested that a good long chore or a couple of cups of tea would do the trick next time."

