Normal People soundtrack: all the songs in the adaptation to Sally Rooney's novel

29 April 2020, 19:14 | Updated: 29 April 2020, 19:20

The adaptation of Sally Rooney's novel has captured the nation for its storytelling and choice of music, but who is on the soundtrack? Get the playlist here.

Sally Rooney's best-selling novel Normal People was already a hit within the literary world, and now its adaptation seems to have followed suit.

People have rushed to praise the drama, starring Paul Mescal and Daisy Egdar Jones as intense on-off lovers Connell and Marianne.

The series, which is currently hosted on BBC iPlayer, is said to faithfully present Rooney's tale with the help of some emotive tracks from everyone from Elliot Smith and Nick Drake, to Anna Calvi and CHVRCHES.

Find out what's else is on the soundtrack here.

Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar Jones in Normal People
Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar Jones in Normal People. Picture: BBC iPlayer

What's on the Normal People soundtrack?

Warped Window’ – Anna Mieke

‘Did It To Myself’ – Orla Gartland

‘Hide and Seek’ – Imogen Heap

‘Horn’ – Nick Drake

‘Angeles’ – Elliott Smith

‘Hey Now’ (Arty Remix) – London Grammar

‘Only You’ – Yazoo

‘Locked In’ – The Lock-In

‘Drop’ – Hope Sandoval and the Warm Inventions

‘Undertow’ – Lisa Hannigan

‘La Lune’ – Billie Marten

‘Skate’ – Tycho, Saint Sinner

‘Make You Feel My Love’ – One Brun

'Too Much’ – Carly Rae Jepsen

‘We Played Some Open Chords And Rejoiced, for the Earth Had Circled the Sun Yet Another Year’ – A Winged Victory for the Sullen

‘Metroma’ – The Sei

‘Dandelion’ – Jealous of the Birds

‘Rare’ – Selena Gomez

Listen to the soundtrack here:

’99 Luftballons’ – Nena

‘Berlin’ – RY X

‘Scene Suspended’ – Jon Hopkins

‘Everything I Am Is Yours’ – Villagers

‘Strange Weather’ – Anna Calvi, David Byrne

‘Dogwood Blossom’ – Fionn Regan

‘Sometimes’ – Goldmund

‘If You Stuff It All Down Deep Inside’ – Department of Forever

‘Hate Dah’ – Super Silly

‘Dear SJ’ – Alex Gough ‘Never Ending Circles’ – CHVRCHES

‘Maybe’ – SOAK

‘Gimme Life’ – TNAN, Viktoria Liv

‘I Know’ – August Roads

‘I Never Got Off The Bus’ – Tebi Rex, Local Boy

‘Alone’ – 7th Obi

‘Deep Blue’ – Mango X MathMan

‘You and I’ – Caribou

‘Tell Me So’ – Herb Johnson

‘Highs and Lows’ – August Roads

‘Dance 4 Sorrow’ – Francis Lung

‘Go Wild’ – Friedberg

‘Nikes’ –  Frank Ocean

‘Hazeldene’ – Royal Yellow

‘I’m Happy Without You’ – Ann Byers

‘Smoke’ – Gia Margaret

‘It’s Alright’ – delush, Strange Boy

‘It’s Okay With Me’ – Broadway Express

‘Love Will Tear Us Apart’ – Nerina Pallot

‘Old Bear’ – Cloth

‘Klangfall’ (piano version) – Joep Beving

‘Groovy Train’ – The Farm

‘Cannibal Tree’ – Yenkee

‘Good Times’ – Ellie Mae Rose

‘Breathe’ – CamelPhat, Christoph, Jem Cooke

‘The Subterranean Heart’ – Mount Alaska

‘No Such Thing’ – Yumi And The Weather

Killing Eve: What's on the soundtrack?

More Film & TV News

See more More Film & TV News

Coronavirus: Streamed movies to be eligible for Oscars after COVID-19 closes cinemas
Ricky Gervais explains to Radio X's Danny Wallace why he'll never complain about being on lockdown

WATCH: Ricky Gervais on why he'll never complain about being in lockdown
Ruth Jones stars in video as Nessa from Gavin and Stacey to urge people to stay at home during the coronavirus pandemic

VIDEO: Ruth Jones becomes Gavin & Stacey's Nessa to urge public to stay at home during COVID-19 pandemic
Ricky Gervais stars in his new Netflix show After Life

After Life 2: Ricky Gervais reveals "rare" and "emotional" responses he's received from fans
Animated versions of The Beatles in Yellow Submarine US poster

The Beatles’ Yellow Submarine film singalong: What time is it on & how to watch

The Beatles

Latest On Radio X

DMA's 2019

The heart-breaking story behind DMA'S Step Up The Morphine

Features

Awkward Interviews

The most awkward music interviews of all time

Features

Radiohead

How much did Radiohead make from In Rainbows?

Features

Dave Grohl onstage with Foo Fighters, 2018

QUIZ: Do you know the lyrics to Monkey Wrench by Foo Fighters?

Quizzes

The late L'Wren Scott and Mick Jagger at The Serpentine Gallery Summer Party Co-Hosted By L'Wren Scott

Mick Jagger pays tribute to late girlfriend L’Wren Scott on what would have been her 56th birthday

The Rolling Stones

Gerry Cinnamon

Gerry Cinnamon reschedules huge outdoor dates for 2021 including Hampden Park gig

Gerry Cinnamon