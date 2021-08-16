Nikki Grahame: Life of Big Brother star to be honoured in documentary

Nikki Grahame will be the subject of a new documentary. Picture: MJ Kim/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The reality TV star, who passed away this year after a long-standing battle with anorexia, will be the subject of a new Channel 4 documentary.

Nikki Grahame is set to be the subject of a new documentary.

The Big Brother contestant and TV personality tragically lost her life on 9 April 2021, aged just 38, after a lengthy battle with anorexia.

Now it has been reported that a new documentary is set to celebrate her life and delve into her complex struggles with the eating disorder.

The Channel 4 documentary feature interviews with the Big Brother star's mother, as well as other members of her family and her friends.

Her mother Sue said: "Nikki was so much more than a reality TV contestant and I am looking forward to celebrating her short life in this documentary."She added it will "be tough, but Nikki was one special girl - kind and smart with the biggest heart".

Executive producer Ollie Durrant said: "We are honoured to be making this important film with Nikki's family and friends.

"She was an amazingly kind, caring person who despite her own struggles, worked tirelessly to raise awareness of anorexia and the exponential rise of mental health issues in society today.

"We hope this film is a fitting tribute to her legacy."

Before finding fame on Big Brother, Grahame appeared as an extra in BBC's EastEnders and played a footballer's wife in Sky One's Dream Team.

She also appeared as a contestant on ITV dating show Blind Date and competed in the 2004 Miss Hertfordshire pageant.

After starring in Big Brother series 7, Grahame became known for her temper tantrums and Diary Room rants, which included her famous line "Who is she?"

