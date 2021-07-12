Sex/Life's Adam Demos and Sarah Shahi are a couple IRL

Picture: Netflix / Instagram

Sex/Life is a steamy new series on Netflix, starring Shahi and Demos - but did you know they're together in real life?

For anyone who has seen the show, it will come as no surprise that the chemistry between Sarah Shahi (who plays Billie Connelly) and Adam Demos (Brad) goes beyond great acting skills. That's right: they are actually a real-life couple.

Confirming they were an item back in January, Shahi posted a snap of the two of them on her Instagram account on her birthday, with the caption: "Time to celebrate. Thank you to my love @adam_demos for making it so very special."

Demos also shared a post, writing: "Happy bday my baby. I f*#kin love you You're everything."

How did the pair meet?

Speaking to People, Shahi said of their romance: "When I first met Adam, I was really blown away with him.

"We met in the makeup trailer and we just got on instantly. We had the exact same taste in music. We had the same taste in whiskey and tequilas and I was really blown away by him just as a person and all I knew was that I wanted more."

She added: "And then I got an opportunity to act with him, and I will say, sitting across the other side of the camera with him was just a privilege.

"You're only as good as your scene partner. He's amazing in the show."

Who else have they dated?

Previously, Sarah was married to actor Steve Howey. They got married in February 2009 and share three children: twins Violet and Knox, who were born in 2015, and William, who was born in 2009.

Last year, however, the pair announced their split. In a joint statement shared with Us Weekly, they revealed: "As we enter into this new phase of our lives, our priority will remain co-parenting our children with so much love, mutual respect and friendship.

"And though our relationship is changing, we are committed to continuing our lives as a loving family."

Sex/Life season one is available to stream on Netflix now.