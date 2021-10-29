Do you fancy a trick or treat? Get our guide on the best films and series to watch this Halloween weekend.

As we celebrate Halloween this weekend, we're giving you a rundown on the most spooky, thrilling and spine-chilling shows and films to watch on Netflix.

Whether you fancy something brand new or prefer to get your dose of the heebie jeebies from something more vintage, we've got a selection that should satisfy any Halloween-lover's appetite.

Get our selection of some of the best movies and TV shows to watch for your very own fright fest.

READ MORE - Dune: Our review of the dazzling dust-filled spectacle and the reactions so far

Halloween Franchise Where better to start on Halloween than with the Halloween franchise? Netflix has the first five of the iconic Halloween franchise films on the platform, which are perfect for any classic horror fan. The films mainly focus on Michael Myers, a man who was committed to a sanitarium as a child for murdering his sister. Fifteen years later, he escapes and begins stalking and killing the residents of Haddonfield, Illinois with his murders occurring each year on… (yep, you guessed it) Halloween.

The Lighthouse The Lighthouse stars Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe as two lighthouse keepers who descend into madness after a storm leaves them stranded on the remote island where they are stationed. Originally inspired by the Victorian horror poet Edgar Allen Poe’s short story of the same name, the film is a strange psychological thriller shot in black and white and an almost square vintage-style aspect ratio.

The Rite A film apparently based on a true story, The Rite follows seminary student Michael who travels to Rome to train as an exorcist. Michael originally believes that troubled people are more likely to be in need of psychiatry than ridding themselves of demons, but predictably, all is not what it seems and the supernatural forces him to question his beliefs.

Dawn of the Dead (2004) Survivors of a disease epidemic which causes the infected to turn into flesh-eating zombies take refuge in a shopping mall, while also battling problems from within. A remake of the original 1978 classic.

The Movies That Made Us (Season 3) If you’d rather go behind-the-scenes than watch an actual horror, Netflix returns with a new series of its docuseries that looks into how your favourite movies were made, this time with a Halloween theme. Episodes cover Halloween, Friday the 13th and The Nightmare on Elm Street.

There’s Someone Inside Your House From the producers of Stranger Things and The Conjuring, this slasher film follows the story of a teenager who moves in with her grandmother to finish high school, but as graduation approaches, her classmates start being killed by a terrifying killer who stalks them while wearing a life-like mask of their own face. The students of the school find themselves trying to discover the killer’s identity before they end up as victims themselves.

No One Gets Out Alive Ambar is an immigrant in search of the American Dream, but when she struggles to find work and moves into a cheap boarding house, she soon finds herself trapped in a nightmare. The film is based on the 2014 novel of the same name by Adam Nevill.

Midnight Mass A supernatural horror miniseries, this 7-part series centres on a small, isolated community that begins to experience supernatural events after the arrival of a mysterious priest. If you liked Netflix’s The Haunting of Hill House or The Haunting of Bly Manor, you’ll be pleased to know Midnight Mass was also created by the same creator, filmmaker Mike Flanagan.

Intrusion This home invasion movie stars Freida Pinto and Logan Marshall-Green as a couple who return home one day to find their house has been broken into. In the days that follow, they find themselves at the centre of more break-ins and creepy happenings, until they begin to lose trust in the world around them and even each other.

Nightbooks Based on a children’s book of the same name, Nightbooks follows the story of Alex, who wakes up one day in a witch’s house where he’s forced to come up with a new scary story each night or risk being killed. Although it’s aimed at a younger audience, there’s still plenty in this dark fantasy for older horror fans.

A Classic Horror Story This Italian meta-horror sees a group of people become stranded in the woods after a campervan crash when they stumble upon a creepy house. A film that is deliberately self-aware and nods towards some instantly recognisable horror tropes, Netflix describes it as “the Italian Midsommar meets Texas Chain Saw Massacre”.

Run Chloe is a teenager who is homeschooled by her mother because of a disability, but over time begins to suspect a dark secret is being kept from her. A psychological thriller about parenting that stars Sarah Paulson as the mother and Kiera Allen as Chloe.

Paranormal Activity Franchise 1-4 A low budget horror film that became a phenomenon in the 00s, Paranormal Activity follows a couple who use a video camera to try and capture footage of the horrific supernatural happenings in their home. The format ended up leading to seven films in the franchise, the first four of which are available on Netflix.

Till Death Megan Fox stars in this film about a woman in an unhappy marriage who wakes up handcuffed to her husband’s dead body, but isn’t behind the crime. Meanwhile, she’s forced to fight for survival as two men she has a dark history with arrive with the intention of her being next.