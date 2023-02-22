Mitch Winehouse wanted George Clooney to play him in the Amy Winehouse biopic

Mitch Winehouse has discussed the upcoming Amy Winehouse biopic. Picture: 1. Fred Duval/FilmMagic/Getty 2. Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty

The father of the late singer-songwriter as discussed his portrayal in the upcoming Back To Black biopic.

Mitch Winehouse has joked that he wanted George Clooney in the upcoming Amy Winehouse biopic.

Back To Black, directed by Sam Taylor Johnson is set to tell the story of the life of the late singer-songwriter and her father has discussed his portrayal in it.

Mitch is portrayed by Eddie Marsan in the film, but he has joked he had someone slightly more conventionally handsome in mind.

He told The Mail on Sunday: "I told my friend that Eddie was playing me and he said – excuse my French – 'Eddie f****** Marsan! He’s not very good-looking.' I said, 'I know – I wanted George Clooney!'."

In the interview Mitch, who publicly criticised Asif Kapadia's Oscar-winning documentary, AMY, also revealed he sent back the first script of the upcoming biopic, because it painted him out to "be a saint".

"It was too much," he told the outlet.

Marisa Abela and Eddie Marsan and play Amy Winehouse and her father Mitch in the biopic. Picture: MEGA / GC Images)

Mitch's comments come after Studio Canal shared a first look at Marisa Abela in the role of Amy Winehouse.

The British actress is relatively unknown and has previously had parts in the 2020 series, Industry, the 2020 series, COBRA and the 2022 film Rogue Agent.

However, not all fans were pleased with the first look at the actress in the role, with some claiming some of the accesories her weren't authentic to Amy's iconic style.

"The hoop earrings aren’t right," @miss_moskatow wrote. "Normally they were thicker with a print. LV print or leopard. If it wasn’t that it would be those white ones with the scallop or bamboo metal earrings."

Another added: "Change the earings & lipstick."

However, one countered in the comments: "this isn't the real Amy Winehouse, and of all the details in this movie, the earrings being her exact same ones really isn't a big deal".

