Married At First Sight UK 2021: Start date, cast and what to expect

By Jenny Mensah

A new-look Married At First sight UK is set for our TV screens and it looks like it's going to be juicy. Find out everything we know about the series including its start date and cast.

Married At First Sight UK has aired on our screens before, but its sixth season is set to take some notes from the Australian, which means there could be drama in store.

Find out what we know about Married At First Sight UK so far including when it starts, who's in the cast, what their Instagram handles are and what to expect from the new look series.

Married At First Sight UK 2021 cast. Picture: Channel 4

When does Married At First Sight UK 2021 start?

The sixth season of MAFS UK starts on Monday 30 August at 9pm on E4.

Who's in the cast of Married At First Sight UK?

Jordan, 27, Cardiff, Personal Trainer,

Nikita, 26, County Durham, Sales, Instagram handle: @nikita_jasmine

Bob Voysey, 26, Dorset, Business Protection Advisor, Instagram handle: @robertvoysey

Morag Crichton, 30, Essex, Veterinary Nurse, Instagram handle: @morag_moo

Matt Jameson, 38, Leeds, Senior Charity Manager, Instagram handle: @matt_d_jameson

Amy Christophers, 34, Cornwall, Sports Journalist, Instagram handle: @thatsportsspice

Ant Poole, 28, Business Development Exec, Instagram handle: @antpoole_

Alexis Economou, 28, London, Model, Instagram handle: @alexiseconomoux

Joshua Christie, 26, London, Insurance Sales, Instagram handle: @joshuachristie_

Megan Wolfe, 25, Stoke-on-Trent, Wellness Coach, Instagram handle: @meganwolfeinsta

Luke Dawson, 36, Cardiff, Children's Home Manager, Instagram handle: @luke.dawson1010

Marilyse Corrigan, 36, Yorkshire, Personal Trainer, Instagram handle: @marilyse_elena_corrigan_pt

Daniel McKee, 27, Northern Ireland, Holistic Sales, Instagram handle: @danielmckeee

Tayer Victoria, 25, Hertfordshire, Estate Agent, Instagram handle: @tayahvictoria

Frankie Spencer, 47, Dubai & Leeds, Fitness Coach, Instagram handle: @fitcoachfranky

Adam Aveling, 26, Doncaster, Electrician, Instagram handle: @adamaveling

See the breakdown of the cast here:

Do the couples get really married in Married At First Sight UK 2021?

MAFS UK and US do see the couples really get married, but the Australian version does not.

Who are the new experts on Married At First Sight UK 2021?

This year's series will see the experts made up of Celebs Go Dating matchmaker Paul C Brunson, MAFS Australia's Melanie Schilling and therapist Charlene Douglas.

What can we expect from Married At First Sight UK 2021?

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the new season will take more after the Australian format, with the matches interacting with other couples.

