Married At First Sight UK 2021: Start date, cast and what to expect
29 August 2021, 17:54 | Updated: 29 August 2021, 18:02
A new-look Married At First sight UK is set for our TV screens and it looks like it's going to be juicy. Find out everything we know about the series including its start date and cast.
Married At First Sight UK has aired on our screens before, but its sixth season is set to take some notes from the Australian, which means there could be drama in store.
Find out what we know about Married At First Sight UK so far including when it starts, who's in the cast, what their Instagram handles are and what to expect from the new look series.
When does Married At First Sight UK 2021 start?
The sixth season of MAFS UK starts on Monday 30 August at 9pm on E4.
Who's in the cast of Married At First Sight UK?
- Jordan, 27, Cardiff, Personal Trainer,
- Nikita, 26, County Durham, Sales, Instagram handle: @nikita_jasmine
- Bob Voysey, 26, Dorset, Business Protection Advisor, Instagram handle: @robertvoysey
- Morag Crichton, 30, Essex, Veterinary Nurse, Instagram handle: @morag_moo
- Matt Jameson, 38, Leeds, Senior Charity Manager, Instagram handle: @matt_d_jameson
- Amy Christophers, 34, Cornwall, Sports Journalist, Instagram handle: @thatsportsspice
- Ant Poole, 28, Business Development Exec, Instagram handle: @antpoole_
- Alexis Economou, 28, London, Model, Instagram handle: @alexiseconomoux
- Joshua Christie, 26, London, Insurance Sales, Instagram handle: @joshuachristie_
- Megan Wolfe, 25, Stoke-on-Trent, Wellness Coach, Instagram handle: @meganwolfeinsta
- Luke Dawson, 36, Cardiff, Children's Home Manager, Instagram handle: @luke.dawson1010
- Marilyse Corrigan, 36, Yorkshire, Personal Trainer, Instagram handle: @marilyse_elena_corrigan_pt
- Daniel McKee, 27, Northern Ireland, Holistic Sales, Instagram handle: @danielmckeee
- Tayer Victoria, 25, Hertfordshire, Estate Agent, Instagram handle: @tayahvictoria
- Frankie Spencer, 47, Dubai & Leeds, Fitness Coach, Instagram handle: @fitcoachfranky
- Adam Aveling, 26, Doncaster, Electrician, Instagram handle: @adamaveling
See the breakdown of the cast here:
Do the couples get really married in Married At First Sight UK 2021?
MAFS UK and US do see the couples really get married, but the Australian version does not.
Who are the new experts on Married At First Sight UK 2021?
This year's series will see the experts made up of Celebs Go Dating matchmaker Paul C Brunson, MAFS Australia's Melanie Schilling and therapist Charlene Douglas.
What can we expect from Married At First Sight UK 2021?
Perhaps unsurprisingly, the new season will take more after the Australian format, with the matches interacting with other couples.
