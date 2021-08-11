ITV's Ready To Mingle: Everything we know about the new dating show

By Jenny Mensah

The new ITV dating show with a twist is set to kick-off in September. Find out everything we know about it so far, including its host, cast and start date.

Love Island ends this month, but reality TV fans need not worry because there's another dating show coming hot off its heels in the form of Ready To Mingle.

As the title might suggest, it's all about singles who are ready to mingle... but there's somewhat of a twist. Not all of them are single, but they're all pretending to be in the hopes of winning a cash prize.

Find out about the new dating show here including when it starts, who hosts it and who will be among its contestants.

Ready To Mingle starts on ITV next month. Picture: ITV

When does Ready To Mingle start?

Ready To Mingle doesn't have an exact air date or time, but we do know that it kicks off on ITV2 and the ITV Hub in September.

What is Ready To Mingle about?

The new ITV2 dating show will follow a single woman in her search for her perfect man and 12 men will then compete to win her affections. However, there's a twist. Some of the singletons are already in a relationship and will be lying through their teeth about their single status in the hopes of winning a cash prize.

They'll be staying in a luxury clifftop location as they go through a series of tests, tasks and games to vie for for her affections as each contestant is eliminated one-by-one. But that's not all. The men who are in relationships will be secretly helped along in the competition by their real-life partners, who it looks like will be in for a lot of uneasy viewing as their men outright cheat on them in order not to blow their cover.

Ready To Mingle will be hosted by Katherine Ryan. Picture: ITV

Who hosts Ready To Mingle?

Ready To Mingle will be hosted by Canadian comedian Katherine Ryan, who took part in filming while she was pregnant with her son Frederick.

The Duchess star said: "I am so excited to be part of this new dating game show. How could I say no?"

She added: "It’s like nothing we’ve seen before but still with all the drama and dating dilemmas we love to see, and I’ll be there front row as it unfolds!"

Who's in the cast of Ready To Mingle?

The single lady and...

Chris Baber, 27,

Lewis Crocker,

Toby Bougouneau, 24

Drew Wedlake, 26

Louis Hart,

Hakeem Tru,

John Okafor

Elliot Miles,

Casey Sonnekus, 22

Rudi Senghore

Where was Ready To Mingle filmed?

The reality dating show was filmed in Torquay, Devon in and around a luxury clifftop apartment.