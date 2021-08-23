Love Island 2021 final: Start time, finalists and more

Laura Whitmore will present the Love Island 2021 final. Picture: Jonathan Hordle/Shutterstock

The Love Island final takes place this Monday 23 August, bringing the series to a close for another year. Find out it's start time, who's in the final, what happens once the cast return and more.

The final of Love Island 2021 is finally here.

After a month and a half of drama, trials and tribulations the ITV reality dating show is coming to an end.

As we wait to find out who's crowned the winners of Love Island 2021, find out when it's due to start, which contestants have made it to the final, what to expect from the show itself and more.

What time is the Love Island Final 2021?

The Love Island final takes place on Monday 23 August 2021 from 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Player.

Who is in the final of Love Island 2021?

Millie Court and Liam Reardon

Kaz Kamwi and Tyler Cruickshank

Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran

Faye Winter and Teddy Soares

How long is the Love Island 2021 final?

It's looking like the show will last for around 95 minutes, as it's currently scheduled to run from 9pm-10:35pm.

What can we expect from the Love Island 2021 final?

The Love Island final will likely follow the same format as previous years and will be a mix of live and pre-recorded content, which sees the final couples dress up in formal attire and read speeches to one another. It will culminate in one lucky couple being crowned winners of Love Island 2021, with them asked to decide whether to share or split the £50k.

Who are the winners of Love Island 2021?

The winners will be out of the below:

Will the couples be expected to isolate after the Love Island final?

The island of Majorca is currently listed as Amber by the UK Government, so it's likely that the islanders will have to take a COVID-19 test three days before returning home. Islanders who haven't been double vaccinated will be required to quarantine for 10 days upon arrival to the UK and they must also take a COVID test on day two and day eight of their quarantine. Those who managed to be double vaccinated before arriving at the villa, will not need to isolate.