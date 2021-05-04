Mark Wahlberg shows off weight gain body transformation for new role

By Jenny Mensah

The Transformers star took to Instagram to share shocking snaps of the weight he's managed to put on in just three weeks for an upcoming role.

Mark Wahlberg has shown off his incredible body transformation.

The 49-year-old actor, who has starred in the likes of Transformers, Renaissance Man, Ted and Planet of the Apes, has had to get fit plenty of times for his career, but now he's gone the other way.

See his photos below, which he captioned: "From left photo 3 weeks ago to this, now".

Followers were impressed by his transformation so far, but his wife Rhea appeared to be his biggest fan, writing jokingly: "And it looks just as hot in person baby".

Mark's new role will no doubt be a welcome distraction for the actor, after his mother Alma sadly passed away at 78 last month.

Various members of the Wahlberg family took to social media to confirm the news about the matriarch of the Wahlberg family and Wahlburgers star. Taking to Twitter on 18 April, Mark wrote: "My angel. Rest in peace."

My angel. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/m2Xm9AOkSj — Mark Wahlberg (@markwahlberg) April 18, 2021

In a longer tribute to Alma posted to his Instagram, his brother Donnie shared a video with the caption: "I’m so blessed to have been brought into this world by, raised by, taught by and set on my life’s path by, such an amazing woman.

"My mom Alma’s joy for life, love and people — combined with a pride in her humble beginnings and refusal to forget where she came from — undoubtedly shaped me into the man that I am."

He added: "Like so many moms who struggled, overcame odds, made something from nothing and pulled off the impossible for their children, she never complained. She did what needed to be done, most often, with a smile. She made the best of times in the worst of times."

He concluded: "It’s time to rest peacefully, mom.

"I love you, miss you, thank you and will celebrate you, today and always."

