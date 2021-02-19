Modern Family's Nolan Gould reveals incredible body transformation

19 February 2021, 15:51 | Updated: 19 February 2021, 17:25

Nolan Gould as Luke from Modern Family
Modern Family's Nolan Gould has showed off his impressive body transformation due to new fitnes regime. Picture: 1. 2.

By Jenny Mensah

Nolan Gould, who played Luke Dunphy in the hit sitcom, has shown off his fit physique on a the cover of People magazine.

Noel Gould revealed his fitness transformation this week, which he's said is down to embracing a healthy lifestyle during the covid-19 pandemic.

The actor, who starred as Luke Dunphy in the hit sitcom, has obviously grown up as the show progressed over the years, but his new fitness regime has made him look almost unrecogniseable.

The 22 year old actor explained that he took a holiday when the ABC show ended, but after six months he wanted to change his look and mindset.

"I spent six months basically on vacation," Gould told People. "But I feel like now it's time to kind of make a decision on where I want to go with my career, and one of the ways you can do that is by changing my look and my mindset."

See his cover with the magazine below:

The 22-year-old continued: "I've been working out an hour and a half everyday with my friend Michael who is a personal trainer. We have a really cool socially-distant setup that has allowed me to get fit while also being safe."

"'I'm eating so much healthier, even though there's less of it," he added. "Nourishing the mind, body, all that. And actually, for me the biggest thing was cutting out alcohol, for me that's actually been very nice."

Modern Family's finale aired in April 2020, seeing millions of fans wave goodbye to the the much loved characters.

The mockumentary family sitcom, which was created by Christopher Lloyd and Steven Levitan, had 11 seasons in total and first aired in 2009.

Modern Family boasted famous fans in The Beckhams and guest-starred everyone from Lin-Manuel Miranda to Kevin Hart.

READ MORE: How to watch Demi Lovato's Dancing With The Devil docuseries

More Film & TV News

See more More Film & TV News

Demi Lovato has released the trailer for her Dancing with the Devil docuseries

Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil docuseries - How to watch

Courtney Cox plays the Friends theme tune on piano

Watch Courtney Cox play the Friends theme tune on the piano

Emma Stone in the first trailer for Disney's Cruella

See Emma Stone in the epic trailer for Cruella

Paddington 3 confirmed - but who will follow Hugh Grant as the villain?

Game Of Thrones stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie welcome baby boy

Latest On Radio X

Lana Del Rey at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

What is the Lana Cult? Why Lana Del Rey fans are using one image on TikTok

Oasis' Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher In Japan in 1994

Oasis B-side Step Out lyric video released to mark 25 years of Don't Look Back In Anger

Oasis

Richard Ashcroft covers John Lennon's Bring On The Lucie (Freda Peeple)

Richard Ashcroft shares John Lennon cover Bring On The Lucie (Freda Peeple)

Richard Ashcroft

The Rolling Stones perform to over a million people at Copacabana Beach in Rio, February 2006

10 of the biggest gigs in history

Features

Richard Ashcroft performs in 2018

Richard Ashcroft teases new single this Friday

Richard Ashcroft

Foo Fighters Taylor Hawkins at the 2021 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Presented By Capital One - Show

QUIZ: How well do you know Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins?

Quizzes