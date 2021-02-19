Modern Family's Nolan Gould reveals incredible body transformation

Modern Family's Nolan Gould has showed off his impressive body transformation due to new fitnes regime. Picture: 1. 2.

By Jenny Mensah

Nolan Gould, who played Luke Dunphy in the hit sitcom, has shown off his fit physique on a the cover of People magazine.

Noel Gould revealed his fitness transformation this week, which he's said is down to embracing a healthy lifestyle during the covid-19 pandemic.

The actor, who starred as Luke Dunphy in the hit sitcom, has obviously grown up as the show progressed over the years, but his new fitness regime has made him look almost unrecogniseable.

The 22 year old actor explained that he took a holiday when the ABC show ended, but after six months he wanted to change his look and mindset.

"I spent six months basically on vacation," Gould told People. "But I feel like now it's time to kind of make a decision on where I want to go with my career, and one of the ways you can do that is by changing my look and my mindset."

See his cover with the magazine below:

The 22-year-old continued: "I've been working out an hour and a half everyday with my friend Michael who is a personal trainer. We have a really cool socially-distant setup that has allowed me to get fit while also being safe."

"'I'm eating so much healthier, even though there's less of it," he added. "Nourishing the mind, body, all that. And actually, for me the biggest thing was cutting out alcohol, for me that's actually been very nice."

Modern Family's finale aired in April 2020, seeing millions of fans wave goodbye to the the much loved characters.

The mockumentary family sitcom, which was created by Christopher Lloyd and Steven Levitan, had 11 seasons in total and first aired in 2009.

Modern Family boasted famous fans in The Beckhams and guest-starred everyone from Lin-Manuel Miranda to Kevin Hart.

READ MORE: How to watch Demi Lovato's Dancing With The Devil docuseries