Love Is Blind season 4 Live Reunion: How to watch in the UK

Watch the announcement for the Love Is Blind Live Reunion

Love Is Blind will have. alive reunion show for the first time ever this weekend. Find out when it drops on Netflix and how to watch.

Love Is Blind season 4 has been one of the most dramatic so far.

We've had heroes, villains, couple swaps and now it's set to have it's first ever live reunion.

Fans of the much-loved reality dating show will get to watch the reunion episode live on Netflix as it appears in real time, with the cast hopefully being able to speak their truth more than ever before.

But when does the Love Is Blind season 4 reunion hit Netflix, who's going to be there and how can you watch it in the UK?

Find out below.

Love is Blind season 4 is set for a live reunion. Picture: Netflix

When is Love Is Blind season 4 live reunion out in the UK?

Monday 17th April at 1am BST. Netflix revealed that the Love Is Blind season 4 live reunion will premiere in the US on Sunday April 16th at 8pm Eastern Time and 5pm Pacific Time, which means in the UK it will be available to watch from Monday 17th April at 1am BST.

The cast of Love Is blind season 4. Picture: Netflix

Can you watch the Love Is Blind season 4 reunion after it's live?

Yes, once the show has aired live on Netflix in full, the reunion episode will then be available to watch on the streaming platform.

Nick and Vanessa Lachey will host the Love Is Blind live reunion. Picture: Netflix/YouTube

Who will attend the Love Is Blind season 4 live reunion?

We're likely to see all five couples who made it to the final stages of the show, who will reveal what's happened since the events of the season finale. They are: Brett Brown and Tiffany Pennywell, Chelsea Griffin and Kwame Appiah, Paul Peden and Micah Lussier, Marshall Glaze and Jackelina Bonds and Zack Goytowski and Bliss Poureetezadi.

Since the season was so full of drama, it's likely we might get a few other stand out characters in attendance, so watch this space.

Will Irina be at the Love Is Blind season 4 live reunion?

It's not yet known if Irina Solomonova will attend the cast at the Love Is blind 4 reunion, but she has recently released a video on. Instagram to apologise for the way in which she came across on the show, including her treatment of Zach and some of the other women during the "pod" stage of the experiment.

Love Is Blind season 4 is available to watch Netflix now.

The Love Is Blind season 4 live reunion airs from Sunday 16th April on Netflix in the US and on Monday 17th April in the UK.

Watch the trailer for the Love Is Blind finale

