I'm A Celebrity...South Africa start date confirmed

I'm A Celebrity set to go to South Africa

By Jenny Mensah

The premiere date of the special edition of the reality show has been announced. Find out when it starts and who's in the cast.

I'm A Celebrity is set to return this month for a special all-star edition, this time taking place in South Africa.

The reality show is set to reunite some of the most memorable contestants from the seasons to mark 20 years since it first aired.

The line-up, which includes everyone from Happy Mondays legend Shaun Ryder to former supermodel Janice Dickinson, was released next month and now its start date has been confirmed.

Find out everything we know about I'm A Celebrity... South Africa, including it's start date and time, who's in the cast and what to expect from the special show.

I'm A Celebrity... South Africa starts in April 2023. Picture: ITV/Lifted Entertainment

When does Celebrity South Africa start?

I'm a Celebrity... South Africa kicks off on Monday 24th April from 9pm on ITV 1 and ITVX. The launch show, will last for 90 minutes and will see this year's contestants enter their new home in South Africa.

Who's in I'm A Celebrity South Africa?

Boxing Champion – Amir Khan

Diversity Dancer & DJ – Jordan Banjo

Former Coronation Street Star – Helen Flanagan

TV Presenter – Carol Vorderman

Olympic Athlete – Fatima Whitbread

Former Royal Butler – Paul Burrell

Ex-England Cricketer – Phil Tufnell

Supermodel – Janice Dickinson

Music Legend – Shaun Ryder

When's the next episode of I'm A Celeb South Africa?

Get ITV's series laydown so far:

Episode 1: Monday 24 April: 9pm - 10.30pm

Episode 2: Tuesday 25 April: 9pm - 10.15pm

Episode 3: Wednesday 26 April: 9pm - 10pm

Episode 4: Thursday 27 April: 9pm - 10.15pm

Episode 5: Friday 28 April: 9pm - 10pm

What can we expect from I'm A Celebrity South Africa?

Apart from a new location, I'm A Celeb South Africa promises to be a "uniquely different series" with no public vote and more "unexpected twists and turns" than ever before.

Many more celebrities are also promised to be entering the series, but audiences have to watch to find out what's in store.

A press release from ITV reads: "They survived the Australian jungle, but South Africa is an even harder proposition which will push them to their limits and test them like never before. The challenges are bigger and tougher and the environment harsher and more unforgiving. W

"With no public vote, they will be competing against each other in a battle to become the first ever 'I'm A Celebrity Legend'."

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! South Africa | New This April | ITV

Who's presenting I'm A Celeb South Africa?

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Ant & Dec will return for their role as hosts of the hit reality series, delivering their award-winning double act as the weeks unfold.

Chris Moyles skydives into the jungle on I'm A Celeb

