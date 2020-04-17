Little Britain to return to TV for the first time in over 10 years on The Big Night In

Matt Lucas and David Walliams Discuss "Little Britain USA" at the Apple Store, Soho - September 24, 2008. Picture: Jason Kempin/WireImage

Matt Lucas and David Walliams will reunite for the first time in over a decade for a special BBC One show called The Big Night In.

Little Britain is set to return to television for the first time in a decade next week.

The much-loved sketch show - which was created and written by co-stars Matt Lucas and David Walliams and ran from 2003 to 2005 - will be back for a new one-off BBC One show The Big Night In on 23 April.

Though the comedy duo reunited for a Brexit-themed radio special in October last year, this will be the first time they've performed a Little Britain skit together since the Comic Relief special in 2009.

The new sketch will be aired as part of a three-hour broadcast next week to raise funds and "celebrate the acts of kindness and "the spirit of hope" while the UK is in lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Catherine Tate will reprise her role as schoolgirl Lauren for the show - with David Tennant playing her teacher - while the likes of Peter Kay and Gary Barlow will also appear remotely.

The programme - which is being organised by the teams behind Comic Relief and Children In Need - will raise money to be split between both charities to provide support during the health crisis.

The Little Britain return comes after Matt revealed he and David have held talks with Netflix about bringing a full revival of the hit show to the streaming service.

Speaking to The One Show recently, he said:: "It might happen. We had a conversation with them a while ago so the seed was planted in our heads.

"We'd love to bring it back in some way at some point."

WATCH: Matt Lucas tells Chris Moyles about the Baked Potato song and Feed NHS campaign

WATCH: Miles Kane covers Matt Lucas' reworked Baked Potato song

That's not the last you'll see of them on TV either as Matt Lucas is set for a new Channel 4 series about life in lockdown.

Reasons To Be Cheerful with Matt Lucas will celebrate the many ways celebrities, members of the public and their pets are keeping themselves sane during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Channel 4 revealed that the programme - which has been written by Harry Hill and starts on 26 April - will see Lucas joined by self-isolating comedians, musicians, TV personalities, sports stars and more as he presents each half hour episode from the safety of his own home.

Matt Lucas is also set to make his debut as the new co-host of the Great British Bake Off.

He'll join co-host and fellow funny man Noel Fielding, and judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood.

However, it's likely that the show's filming will be disrupted while the nation still lives with the pandemic.

READ MORE: When will the Great British Bake Off with Matt Lucas start in 2020?