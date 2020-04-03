WATCH: Matt Lucas tells Chris Moyles about the Baked Potato song and Feed NHS campaign

Watch the star talk live from his home about releasing his reworked Shooting Stars song for the #FeedNHS initiative.

Matt Lucas stopped by The Chris Moyles Show today to talk all things the Baked Potato song and his #FeedNHS campaign.

The Little Britain star went viral after reworking his Shooting Stars song last month to encourage people to stay indoors amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, after its success, the actor, writer and comedian has released the track to raise funds for Feed NHS.

He teamed up with actor Damian Lewis, his Peaky Blinders star wife Helen McCrory and the owner of LEON to create the FeedNHS initiative which seeks to get free meals out to NHS workers from various food outlets.

The statement on the FeedNHS Just Giving page reads: "Hi we’re Damian, Helen and Matt and we’re attempting to raise 1 million pounds to get hot meals to NHS staff on the front line.

"Some of our heroes are already working 20 hour shifts and these hours will only get longer as the crisis worsens. With cafes and eateries all shut there is a real need to get healthy hot food to the hospitals.

"We are spearheading a campaign with LEON to get 6,000 meals a day into London hospitals for critical care staff and then hopefully across the nation to feed the NHS. The aim is that everyone will get one hot meal a day. We are starting this initiative in partnership with Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust and UCLH Healthcare NHS Trust and hope others will be inspired to roll it out across the nation."

They added: "This is a not for profit movement to deliver food to our heroic workers and already Wasabi, Tortilla, Peach Pubs, Rosa Thai, Hop, Pizza Pilgrims, Franco Manca, Farmer J, Tossed, Haché, Abokado, Dishoom and Nusa Kitchen have joined.

"No one’s making any money out of this and any profits will go back into the NHS, so please give generously to help #FEEDNHS."

