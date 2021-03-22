Line Of Duty: Fans react to series six premiere

Line of Duty fans react to season 6 premiere . Picture: BBC Press

By Jenny Mensah

The hit BBC police drama debuted the first episode of its sixth series on Sunday at 9pm. Get some of the best reactions here.

Line of Duty series six premiered to excited audiences this Sunday (21 March) to an impressive 9.6 million viewers.

The hit BBC police drama, which stars the likes of Martin Compston, Vicky McClure and Adrian Dunbar, debuted with new cast member Kelly Macdonald, and people had plenty to say about it.

From trying to remember what had happened the series before to trying to figure out who the bent coppers were, Twitter was alight with Line of Duty memes and theories aplenty.

See some of the best reactions here.

As ever, the series was filled to the brim with acronyms, and a few legends made sure that we understood just what on earth the characters were talking about.

Save this..... you’ll need it for next 6 weeks....#lineofduty pic.twitter.com/KtAirD9S1y — Tracey Cawthra (@chimmyjoo) March 21, 2021

Not all heroes wear capes.

However, it was a little too late for an unfortunate word to trend, due to almost everyone mishearing the acronym CHIS.

Despite having the lingo somewhat down, viewers admitted they were still confused by most of what they saw.

Did anyone follow the story in ep1, #LineOfDuty

Will have to watch it again to work out what's going on

😂 — Roy Croppers bag (@SteveBeatnik) March 22, 2021

Many struggled to remember where season 5 left off.

I’m mulling over whether I should rewatch last episode of series 5 and then watch episode 1 series 6 again or have I just lost the plot! #LineOfDuty — Weybridge Library (@WeybridgeLib) March 22, 2021

Another admitted that his whole family were confused.

Me, my girlfriend and the cat at the end of tonight’s #LineOfDuty pic.twitter.com/rJus5HHCUc — Anthony Arnott (@ArnottAnthony) March 21, 2021

Many had theories as to the identity of Joanne Davidson, who is played by Kelly Macdonald:

Did wonder why Kelly`s character in #LineOfDuty had doors locked and that. And I am starting to wonder again if Kate is H. And lining up for a showdown at the end of life wie Compston and Kate. — Alresford Bear and the Town Mill Teddy Posse (@AlresfordBear) March 22, 2021

Some fans were convinced they knew who was stuck in the freezer.

Back to Series 1. It is Jackie's body. Been in a freezer since then! — Mrs B (@GreenPetticoat) March 21, 2021

Yes it was Jackie Laffitys body in the freezer — teresa (@gunnergirl555) March 21, 2021

There were more theories as to the identity of H...

Also when Steve flashed his lights 4 times...morse code for H. — Jackie Laverty's Freezer 💙 (@Baz69) March 22, 2021

... Including this hilarious roundup, which included everyone from Prince Harry to Henry Hoover:

Still no clearer on knowing who H is , but I’ve whittled down to a final 4 ? 🧐 #LineofDuty pic.twitter.com/TzsFcaadJA — John (@jcw_72) March 21, 2021

And many noticed what could be a potential nod to a throwback character thanks to some golf clubs in the corner.

golf clubs in buckles’ office?



golf = caddy #LineOfDuty pic.twitter.com/pna40nVOf0 — best of line of duty (@bestoflod) March 21, 2021

And this legend couldn't help but think everyone was a "dodgy" cop.

Lovely stuff. Now excuse us while we re-watch episode one...

