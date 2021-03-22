Line Of Duty: Fans react to series six premiere

The hit BBC police drama debuted the first episode of its sixth series on Sunday at 9pm. Get some of the best reactions here.

Line of Duty series six premiered to excited audiences this Sunday (21 March) to an impressive 9.6 million viewers.

The hit BBC police drama, which stars the likes of Martin Compston, Vicky McClure and Adrian Dunbar, debuted with new cast member Kelly Macdonald, and people had plenty to say about it.

From trying to remember what had happened the series before to trying to figure out who the bent coppers were, Twitter was alight with Line of Duty memes and theories aplenty.

See some of the best reactions here.

As ever, the series was filled to the brim with acronyms, and a few legends made sure that we understood just what on earth the characters were talking about.

Not all heroes wear capes.

However, it was a little too late for an unfortunate word to trend, due to almost everyone mishearing the acronym CHIS.

Despite having the lingo somewhat down, viewers admitted they were still confused by most of what they saw.

Many struggled to remember where season 5 left off.

Another admitted that his whole family were confused.

Many had theories as to the identity of Joanne Davidson, who is played by Kelly Macdonald:

Some fans were convinced they knew who was stuck in the freezer.

There were more theories as to the identity of H...

... Including this hilarious roundup, which included everyone from Prince Harry to Henry Hoover:

And many noticed what could be a potential nod to a throwback character thanks to some golf clubs in the corner.

And this legend couldn't help but think everyone was a "dodgy" cop.

Lovely stuff. Now excuse us while we re-watch episode one...

