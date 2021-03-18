Line of Duty 6 teaser hints Steve Arnott could leave AC-12

18 March 2021, 17:37 | Updated: 18 March 2021, 17:38

Line of Duty
Line of Duty. Picture: Press/BBC/Line Of Duty

By Jenny Mensah

Series six of the hit BBC police drama starts this Sunday and the makers have been dropping hints about what to expect.

The makers of Line of Duty have shared another snippet of what to expect.

Series six of the hit BBC police series is set to premiere this Sunday (21 March), and fans have been speculating just what could happen.

Steve Arnott, who is played by Martin Compston, is a firm favourite in anti-corruption squad AC-12, but a new clips suggests that all could change as he looks for pastures new.

Watch the teaser in here:

READ MORE: Line of Duty stars reunite for season 6 script read-through with Kelly Macdonald

That wasn't the only hint the creators have made, either. Earlier this week they shared an image of Arnott with the quote: "I've reached the end of the line in anti-corruption".

However, not everyone is buying it, with some fans thinking Arnott could just be going undercover again.

Find out what we know about Line Of Duty season 6 so far.

When is Line of Duty series 6 on TV?

Line of Duty series 6 returns on Sunday 21 March from 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

How many episodes are in Line of Duty series 6?

The BBC Press office has confirmed there will be an extra episode this series, with 7 in total instead of 6.

Who is in the cast of Line of Duty series 6?

Martin Compston, Vicky McClure and Adrian Dunbar return as Steve Arnott, Kate Fleming and Superintendent Ted Hastings respectively.

Also joining the cast are Trainspotting star Kelly Macdonald as DCI Joanne Davidson and Andi Osho who will play the slain Gail Vella.

What is the plot of Line of Duty series 6?

As the trailer suggests, the sixth instalment of Line of Duty will see AC-12 try to solve the enigmatic murder of Gail Vella, which Ted Hastings describes as his force's "most high profile investigation". With it continues the ongoing search for police corruption, with almost every character being in the frame.

READ MORE: Kelly Macdonald's biggest roles from Trainspotting to Line of Duty

