Kelly Macdonald's biggest roles from Trainspotting to Line of Duty

As Line of Duty series 6 prepares to hit our screens this Sunday with new castmate Kelly Macdonald, we look back at her biggest film and TV roles.

Line of Duty is set to return to our screens this week and will see Kelly Macdonald make her debut as DCI Joanne Davidson.

The actress has come a long way since playing Diane in Trainspotting, going on to star in everything from TV series to Oscar-winning films in her 25-year-long career.

We know the Scottish actress was in the '90s cult classic, but what else has she starred in? Remind yourself of some of Kelly Macdonald's biggest roles and find out more about the actress here.

Kelly Macdonald's most famous roles. Picture: 1. Figment/Noel Gay/Kobal/Shutterstock 2. Press Eye Ltd/Shutterstock

Where is Kelly Macdonald from?

Kelly MacDonald is a Scottish actress who was born in and raised in Glasgow.

How old is Kelly Macdonald?

Kelly Macdonald was born on 23 February 1976 and at the time of writing this article is 45 years old.

What else has Line of Duty's Kelly Macdonald been in?

Some of Kelly Macdonald's notable roles include:

Line of Duty (TV Series) - 2021

Truth Seekers (TV Series) - 2020

Giri/Haji (TV Series) - 2019

Dirt Music - 2019

Urban Myths - 2019

T2 Trainspotting - 2017

Black Mirror (TV Series) - 2016

Boardwalk Empire (TV Series) - 2010 - 2014

Anna Karenina - 2012

Brave (voice of Merida) - 2012

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 - 2011

No Country for Old Men - 2007

Nanny McFee - 2005

Finding Neverland 2004

Gosford Park - 2001

House! - 2000

Cousin Bette - 1998

Stella Does Tricks - 1996

Trainspotting - 1996

Find out more about some of Kelly Macdonald's most notable roles:

Trainspotting - 1996

Kelly Macdonald made her on screen debut as teen schoolgirl Diane in the Danny Boyle film, which was based on the novel by Irvine Welsh. She went on reprise her role in the film's long awaited sequel in 2017.

Kelly Macdonald starred alongside Ewan Mcgregor in Trainspotting. Picture: Moviestore/Shutterstock

Gosford Park - 2001

After playing various roles, Kelly Macdonald went on to portray Mary Maceachran in Gosford Park. It wasn't a leading role, but the period film was starred some huge hitters such as Maggie Smith, Ryan Phillippe, Kristin Scott Thomas and Michael Gambon.

No Country for Old Men 2007

The Academy Award-winning Hollywood film, starring Tommy Lee Jones, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin and saw Macdonald play the role of Carla Jean Moss.

Kelly Macdonald alongside Josh Brolin in No Country for Old Men. Picture: Paramount/Miramax/Kobal/Shutterstock

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 - 2011

Macdonald played Helena Ravenclaw in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 - 201, the eighth and final instalment of the franchise. In the film, which is of course based on the books of J.K. Rowlings, Harry speaks to Helena Ravenclaw's ghost, who reveals that Voldemort performed "dark magic" on her mother's diadem, located in the Room of Requirement.

Boardwalk Empire (TV Series) - 2010 - 2014

Kelly Macdonald played the role of Margaret Thompson in the HBO period crime drama Boardwalk Empire. The series, which lasted for five seasons, told the tale of Atlantic City in the Prohibition era of the 1920s.

Brave - 2012

Kelly Macdonald's talents also extend to voice acting as she played the lead role of the feisty flame-haired princess, Merida, in the animated film Brave.

Black Mirror (TV Series) - 2016

It's almost become a rite of passage for actors to star in an episode of Black Mirror and in 2016 Kelly MacDonald did just that, playing the part of police detective Karin Parke in Hated in the Nation.

Giri/Haji (TV Series) - 2019

Giri/Haji - which sees a detective from Tokyo scour London for his missing brother, who's been involved with the Yakuza and accused of murder - sees Macdonald take on one of the leading roles as Sarah.

Line of Duty series 6 returns on Sunday 21 March from 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.